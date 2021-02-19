Emerald Isle projected budget unbalanced; manager doesn’t foresee tax increase

EMERALD ISLE — The $11.4 million preliminary town 2021-22 budget released Monday would require a 0.8-cent property tax rate to balance revenues and expenditures, but Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said that is not going to happen.
“We don’t want a tax increase,” he said during a budget and planning work session Monday in the meeting room beside the police department. “We want to offer the best services we can for the best value.”
The manager said that means eliminating the roughly $234,000 projected gap between revenues and expenditures and sticking with the 2020-21 tax rate of 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, which Mr. Zapp said is the third lowest among North Carolina beach towns. If the tax increase was implemented, the rate would jump to 16.3 cents.
The town’s total current property value is $3.09 billion, and 1 cent on the tax rate generates about $300,000.
The current general fund balance is 24.13% of the general fund, slightly below the town’s goal of having a fund balance of 25% of expenditures. The town’s outstanding debt is $2.8 million, which officials say is manageable, only 4.73% of the current budget.
Finance Director Laura Rotchford presented the preliminary 2021-22 budget, which is based on what department heads said they’d like to get for the coming fiscal year, which begins in July.
Commissioners have often been confronted with the same situation, Mr. Zapp said, but find savings during work sessions after the projected budget is presented.
In the current 2020-21 fiscal year, the budget has been $11.3 million, and Ms. Rotchford projected slow growth in the total for the next several years, with slight deficits between expenditures and revenues.
She expects the property tax to generate about $4.76 million in 2021-22, up from $4.73 million in the current fiscal year.
The town’s other revenue sources are a mixed bag, Ms. Rotchford said. Sales tax revenue so far this year has been higher than last year, but some other state-shared revenues, such as the utilities franchise, have been generating less. With interest rates very low, the town’s bank account is also generating less revenue.
Still, she said the town is in good financial shape as the beginning of the new fiscal year approaches. The current budget includes some revenue from the general fund balance, but the goal is not to use any reserve in 2021-22.
Ms. Rotchford’s projected budget has a separate capital improvements project budget for 2021-22, which has some big-ticket items in 2022, such as a $200,000 replacement brush truck for the fire department and several major drainage improvement projects totaling close to $1 million.
Mr. Zapp said the truck will likely be financed, while he’s hoping for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds for the drainage work, including new generators and pumps and work along Lee Avenue, Cedar Street and East Reed Drive, plus in the Cape Emerald subdivision. All of these are in a stormwater management plan the town is getting from its stormwater engineering firm, Moffatt & Nichol.
But Mr. Zapp said all of that work is a bit iffy, since it depends on FEMA.
“Unfortunately, funding is the limiting factor to address the concerns immediately,” he said. “The town board and staff are proceeding deliberately, based on engineering and projected project costs. In order to finance the mitigation projects, we are researching every available option.”
He said staff will “work with engineers at Moffatt & Nichol to develop bid documents for these projects.”
Mr. Zapp also noted possible savings in the cost of the soon-to-start beach nourishment project could free up additional, already committed FEMA money.
