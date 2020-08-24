NC Resilient Coastal Communities Program coming this fall

RALEIGH — Local governments in Carteret County and all along the state coast will get an offer from state agencies this fall for help with resilience projects.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality held a webinar Tuesday to announce its upcoming N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program with 116 participants. N.C. Division of Coastal management coastal Resilience coordinator Samantha Burdick said during the webinar the program is on track to “roll out” in the fall.
“Coastal communities will be able to apply for direct technical assistance and no-match grants (for resilience projects),” Ms. Burdick said. The objectives of the program are to address barriers to resilience at the local level, assist communities with risk and vulnerability assessments, help communities develop a portfolio of resilience projects, advance them to “shovel-ready” status and link communities to funding streams to implement the projects.
As of Tuesday, the program is entering its public comment period. Ms. Burdick said a survey will be sent out to potential applicants, after which invitations to apply to the program will be sent out sometime September through October.
According to the program’s vision statement, resilience means North Carolina’s communities, economies and ecosystems are better able to rebound, positively adapt to and thrive amid changing conditions and challenges, including disasters and climate change. They’re also able to maintain and improve quality of life, healthy growth and durable systems, as well as conserve resources for present and future generations.
To promote resilience in coastal communities, the program will have four phases:
- Engage with communities and conduct risk and vulnerability assessments.
- Develop plans, identify resilience projects and prioritize them.
- Design and engineer the projects.
- Implement the projects.
According to Ms. Burdick, in the first phase community engagement will be key.
“We’d like to see each community form an action team,” she said. This team would provide direct input and assist in developing specific resilience project plans. Gathering general public input is also an important part of this phase.
“Raising awareness of risks specific to a community is a good way to generate interest,” Ms. Burdick said.
After conducting a holistic risk and vulnerability assessment, the second phase will focus on creating a plan with a portfolio of resilience projects. A community’s action team will be involved in prioritizing which projects are most important.
“While this isn’t meant to be a comprehensive resilience plan, it may be incorporated into a comprehensive plan or your land-use plan,” Ms. Burdick said.
In the third phase, communities will get the opportunity to apply for grants as they begin designing and engineering specific projects. Finally, the implementation of the projects will be outsourced.
The foundation for the program was first laid in 2018, when Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 80. This order committed state officials to address climate change and transition to a “clean energy” economy. DCM policy analyst Tancred Miller said during the webinar that as part of this effort, the division held three resilience events – two workshops and a summit – in May and June 2019.
“We’ve been trying to work for quite some time on coastal resilience,” Mr. Miller said. “It’s exciting to see it finally beginning to bear fruit.”
Resilience issues were discussed during these events. Mr. Miller said from the input provided by coastal residents and officials, some of the biggest issues were flooding and other water-related hazards, as well as hurricanes and coastal economies.
N.C. Department of Public Safety Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Jessica Whitehead said with Hurricane Florence in 2018, there’s been increased interest from inland communities in improving resilience.
“We don’t just want to protect the creeks and rivers,” she said, “but also the communities and social fabric that makes coastal North Carolina what it is.”
Webinar organizers held several polls of the participants. Fifty percent of those who attended the webinar and participated in the poll said their local officials are somewhat familiar with resilience concepts.
Meanwhile, 23% of those said their communities have conducted risk and vulnerability assessments outside of traditional hazard mitigation plans. Twenty-seven percent said their communities or organizations have already developed a resilience plan or added one to an existing plan, and 43% said their communities or organizations have completed a natural infrastructure project such as restoring or protecting wetlands, forests, beaches, dunes, rivers or other ecosystems.
Organizers also polled participants who were local government officials on their interest in applying to the program. Of those who participated, 19% said they were very interested, 11% said they were interested, 5% said they were unsure, 26% said the question wasn’t applicable to them and 37% didn’t answer.
