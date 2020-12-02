Morehead City receives grant for dog park

MOREHEAD CITY — The city has received a $1,500 grant to establish its first dog park, but the location of the future park is yet to be determined.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs informed the city council Tuesday the department found out last week it had been awarded the grant from the Carteret County Association of REALTORS. The council’s desire for a dog park in Morehead City has come up during previous planning sessions, but the concept is not very detailed as it’s still in the early planning stages.
Though there aren’t yet any concrete plans, the dog park would feature a large, grassy fenced-in area designed exclusively for dogs to run around and socialize with each other. The council also hopes to be able to include a restroom facility at the park.
There have been preliminary talks of putting the future dog park at the existing Piney Park, but several council members expressed opposition to that idea Tuesday.
“There’s lots of trees, it’s right in the middle of a neighborhood and there’s really not a lot of space for dogs to run around, and that’s the purpose of a dog park,” Councilwoman Diane Warrender said. “It’s just a small area.”
Some of the other council members agreed, saying the close proximity to Bridges Street was another concern.
“My dog would hate it there because of the traffic on Bridges Street,” Councilwoman Keri McCann said.
Mr. Riggs said he’d spoken to some of the residents in the surrounding neighborhood about the possibility of a dog park there who all expressed support for the concept. He added the Piney Park location is particularly attractive to him because the tree cover provides natural shade, reducing the need to purchase and install artificial shade structures.
Councilman Bill Taylor offered up some alternative options for the dog park, including Rotary Park or Martin Luther King Jr. Park, acknowledging that there would be pros and cons to consider for each location. City Manager Ryan Eggleston suggested the city’s newly formed parks and recreation advisory board tackle the issue and provide a recommendation for the council’s consideration at a future meeting.
“I think that’s a great first project for them to start on and to get working with Jerry (Riggs), looking at some of those parcels to see what are the pros and cons and what are the costs associated with the different properties we own,” he said.
The council agreed and set a March goal for the advisory board to settle on its recommendation for the location of the dog park.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.