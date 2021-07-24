Weather service, partners ready to track and forecast tropical weather

NEWPORT — The peak of Atlantic hurricane season for North Carolina is approaching, and the local National Weather Service office and its partners want coastal residents to prepare accordingly and learn more about warning information.
The NWS Newport weather forecasting office hosted an online meeting for its hurricane integrated warning team Wednesday and Thursday. The weather service and its partners discussed services and products for tropical weather forecasting and response, as well as improvements and changes in recent years.
NWS lead meteorologist Carl Barnes said the weather service offers a number of forecasting elements year-round which can be an issue during tropical storms and hurricanes because they don’t emphasize the hazards severe weather systems pose. To address this, the NWS issues special graphics whenever tropical systems are forecast, highlighting the potential threats and effects, including wind, flooding rains, storm surge and tornadoes.
“Every NWS office will produce these once we get hurricane watches and warnings,” he said.
The graphic creators consider factors such as storm track, size, intensity and uncertainty. They incorporate forecast and outlook information from other outlets, such as the National Hurricane Center, as well.
Mr. Barnes said while NWS offices produce these graphics once watches and/or warnings begin or sooner. They also produce hurricane local statements, which include a situation overview for a given forecast area.
“It’s where we can hit the key points and the overall message for our statement,” Mr. Barnes said.
The statements also include a breakdown of potential effects a given storm system may have, as well as recommendations on preparedness for those in the forecast area.
When a system forms, NWS staff will issue tropical briefings. Mr. Barnes said these start as simple briefings on the system, then become more detailed as the forecast becomes more certain.
To view these products or learn more, visit weather.gov/mhx/tropical.
Storm surge is one effect hurricanes and other tropical systems may have on an area which was largely overlooked for years, despite the danger it poses. NHC storm surge specialist Cody Fritz said this came to the center’s attention in 2005, when Hurricane Katrina caused around 1,400 deaths on the coasts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
“Most of these deaths were caused by storm surge,” he said. “Back in 2005, we didn’t have much (forecast information) to provide … There was no graphical information…we weren’t able to present information in a timely manner.”
After Katrina, the NHC launched a campaign to overhaul its storm surge forecasting and how it communicates risks. The center now includes forecasts with the height of storm surge above ground level in a given area and issues storm surge watches and warnings, most within 48 hours of the arrival of a storm, along with graphics.
“Since 2017, there have been 14 U.S. landfalling hurricanes,” Mr. Fritz said. “During this time, there have been only seven storm surge fatalities.”
Preparation for tropical weather and responding to it afterward is a something state officials take seriously. N.C. Ports safety and security director John Dittmar cited his agency’s handling of Hurricane Florence in 2018 as an example. North Carolina has two major ports, one in Morehead City and the other in Wilmington. Mr. Dittmar said after Florence made landfall Sept. 17, the ports reopened for business seven days later, on Sept. 24.
“This couldn’t have happened without the hard work and dedication of North Carolina Ports employees,” he said.
Mr. Dittmar said the N.C. Ports has identified several recovery best practices to be prepared, including fueling vehicles to be ready for staff to return to the ports, departments working together to prepare and recover and using mobile cranes to pick up fallen container stacks.
“Every year we look at our hurricane plan and hold hurricane exercises,” Mr. Dittmar said.
The military is also an important partner when it comes to severe weather response. U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina emergency management and force readiness chief Mark Allen saidduring Florence, one of the key factors in the Coast Guard’s ability to perform inland search and rescues was its ability to bring in outside personnel.
“The Coast Guard is also heavily involved with port recovery,” Mr. Allen said. “We understand there’s significant economic impacts to getting a port working, and it’s a lifeline to get supplies in (to stricken areas). This is very much a collaborative effort.”
He said relationships with other agencies, organizations and companies is key to severe weather recovery.
“We’re always looking to strengthen our partnerships,” he said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.