Longtime Down East food pantry to close its doors

BETTIE — After 16 years of providing free food to thousands of Down East residents in need, Active Christians Together Serving Food Pantry Director Hazel Arthur has decided to close the pantry doors.
The 84-year-old said Thursday it’s one of the hardest decisions she’s had to make, but due to a lack of volunteers and patrons, she felt it was time.
“I feel like I’ve done all that the Lord would have me do, and it’s time for someone else to take over,” she said. “But I can’t stop thinking that there may be someone who needs food and I won’t be here to help them.”
The last day the pantry will hand out food will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, New Year’s Eve.
Ms. Arthur said she had hoped someone would step forward to take over the pantry or more volunteers would step up, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that has not happened.
“Right now it’s just me and two other people trying to do all of the work, and we’re all in our 70s and 80s, and we just can’t do it anymore,” she said.
Now, Ms. Arthur must decide what to do with the numerous freezers, refrigerators and food still remaining in the building, which is the old sanctuary of Woodville Baptist Church.
She said she’s considering donating everything to another food pantry in the Down East area.
“When we opened after Hurricane Isabel, our mission was to provide food to the Down East communities,” she said. “That’s where I want everything to go.”
Ms. Arthur and a group of women from Woodville Baptist Church opened the pantry in 2004 after the congregation moved across the street into their new facility. At that time, many Down East residents were struggling from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Isabel, which flooded many of the communities in September 2003.
“We saw the need at that time, and when the new church building opened, our ladies auxiliary approached the church and asked if we could use the old sanctuary for missions. It became quickly apparent that the biggest need was to provide food to Down East families,” she said.
Since opening the pantry in June 2004, Ms. Arthur and other volunteers have provided food each Thursday to an average of 500 residents a month — that is until the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shut the pantry down in March.
“We weren’t even sure if we would be allowed to open back up to serve residents, but we figured we could bring the food out on the front porch and people could safely get it,” she said.
While the number of those seeking food assistance remained steady for a few months, Ms. Arthur began to notice a decline in the number of families coming for help. She’s not sure if that is related to the pandemic or another food pantry that operates at Lighthouse Chapel in Stacy, which also serves a large number of Down East residents.
“I’m really not sure, I just know one week we may have 30 families and the next week three or four families,” she said. “The problem is you have to prepare the food packages ahead of time. If people don’t show up, you have to put all of that back. That is a lot of work and with only three of us, we just got to where we could hardly do it.”
Ms. Arthur said she’s grateful for the years she has been able to serve her community and for the many donors and volunteers who have assisted her.
“They got the food, but I got the blessing,” she said. “All I cared about is that maybe I helped someone have food for a meal who may not have otherwise had one. I think the ones who have especially touched my heart are the elderly women who have come here with tears in their eyes, saying they didn’t want anyone to know they needed help. But I’ve always told them never be ashamed to come here for food, that’s why we were here.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.