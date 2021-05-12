Church news: May 12

Full Gospel Businessmen
The Morehead City Chapter of Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cox’s Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Pastor Zack Sanders of Cstone Church in Morehead City.
Parkview Baptist
Members of Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will be doing projects in the community Saturday as part of Operation Inasmuch, a worldwide ministry of compassion to communities.
Armed Forces Day will be observed with photographs of active duty military members at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The church will celebrate graduates during the 10:45 a.m. worship service, Sunday, May 23. There will be a concluding ceremony for the Awana children at 4:30 p.m. Parents and visitors are welcome. Awana clubs will resume in the fall. Call the church for information.
The church will offer vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28-July 2 and a day camp Monday through Friday, July 26-30. Information is available online at parkviewnow.com.
Newport Baptist
Keith Plott will be in concert at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6 at Newport Baptist Church. A love offering will be taken.
