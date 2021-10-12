Club to sponsor ‘Flags for Heroes’ exhibit in Morehead City park for Veterans Day

MOREHEAD CITY — On Veterans Day, the Morehead City Rotary Club wants to fill Katherine Davis Park with 100 American flags to memorialize or honor veterans and other heroes from the community.
It’s part of the club’s Veterans Day Flags for Heroes. The exhibit will be similar to the one presented for the Fourth of July, when 48 flags were erected at the park. It also serves as a fundraiser for the club.
Barbara Johnson, club president, said she hopes to see the number of flags filling the park increase with each patriotic holiday.
“We want this to continue to grow until we have to expand and find a larger location if need be,” she said Friday. “In Clayton, they fly 1,100 flags and theirs is still growing.”
Ms. Johnson said each 3-foot by 5-foot flag will fly on a 7-foot pole, with a medallion dedicated to the honoree and their sponsor. The flags will go up at dawn on Veterans Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 11, and will be taken down at dusk. Each medallion will be sent to the sponsor following the event.
The park will be open all day for the public to view the flags.
Individuals and organizations are invited to sponsor a flag at $50 each in honor of a veteran or person they feel is a hero. The hero can be living or dead.
“Any friend, family member or leader may be honored,” Ms. Johnson said.
The club will use funds raised from the event for some of the group’s service projects. The club helps support Alzheimer’s research, Carteret Community College emergency funds, Scout programs, Hope Mission of Carteret County, Backpack Blessings, Project Christmas Cheer, Habitat for Humanity, Broad Street Clinic and more.
Flag sponsorships may be obtained by filling out the form at rotarymhc.weebly.com and mailing a check or by calling or texting Ms. Johnson at 252-241-1152 to use a credit or debit card.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
