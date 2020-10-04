NC Seafood Festival kicks off with virtual events

MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Seafood Festival may be one of many events affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year, but residents and seafood lovers can still participate in virtual events and other festivities happening throughout October.
The N.C. Seafood Festival Board of Directors announced in July the 34th annual festival, which was scheduled for this weekend, would be altered in light of the pandemic. The large event that takes over the streets of downtown Morehead City, with food vendors, live music stages, carnival rides and more, is canceled, but organizers have some virtual offerings planned.
In a Sept. 25 Facebook post, festival organizers said there will be virtual activities throughout October with prizes and giveaways, memories, “catchtails,” virtual road races, a virtual vendor marketplace and the Cooking with the Chefs boxes, a meal delivery service stand-in for the Cooking with the Chefs Tent sponsored by the N.C. Department of Agriculture.
“We will surely miss you, your families, friends and your smiles on our established First Week of October. The decision not to produce the festival on the waterfront was a difficult one for our team,” the post reads, in part. “We had all hopes that festivals and mass gatherings would be open by now in our state, but that is simply not the case. We had to move forward and work towards 2021 with reserving our funds for future festivals and events.”
Next year’s festival is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Oct. 1-3. The annual event typically brings in around 200,000 visitors to Carteret County.
The festival is hosting virtual road races until the end of the month, in which runners can enter for a 5K, 10K, half marathon or the tri-challenge, which is all three races.
In addition, festival organizers said there will be virtual Friday “catchtails” in which North Carolina distillers will show viewers how to make cocktails to pair with Cooking with the Chefs meals. Organizers encourage fans to stay involved with the N.C. Seafood Festival social media platforms for information about prizes, giveaways and other festivities throughout the month.
More information about festival events is available at ncseafoodfestival.org.
