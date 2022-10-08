EMERALD ISLE — With Oct. 9-15 the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, the Emerald Isle Fire Department is celebrating in a big way during October by hosting 600 area students for its unique fire and water safety program.
For about 25 years, during October, which is National Fire Prevention Month, the fire department has taken kindergartners through a variety of hands-on learning experiences designed to teach various aspects of fire and water safety.
While Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15, the department hosted White Oak Elementary School kindergartners Oct. 5-7 to kick off the celebration.
Capt. Justin Gilgo said Friday it was especially rewarding to see excited children packing the fire department because the programs were canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s great. We love doing this and it’s all for the kids,” Gilgo said. “We want them to remember to be safe and be fire smart. It’s all about safety.”
With this year’s theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” several stations focused on safely getting out of a home during a fire. One important lesson is staying low and crawling out of a house during a fire to avoid smoke inhalation.
To demonstrate exiting a house fire, firefighter Cassidy Childree dropped to her hands and knees and showed how to crawl out of a burning house filled with smoke because smoke rises. The best air for breathing is found low to the floor.
The next exercise included the firefighters holding a large white sheet, which represented smoke, as Childree led the students in crawling under the sheet, then hurrying back to a family meeting place.
Gilgo emphasized the importance of getting out and staying out once a child exits a burning house.
“Never go back in your house once you exit,” Gilgo said, adding that families should have two escape routes out of their home.
Once family members exit, they should have a pre-established meeting place so everyone can be accounted for when firefighters arrive on scene.
When firefighters are dressed in full gear, it can be scary for small children, who may try to hide under a bed or in a closet during a fire. To help kindergartners feel more comfortable with the first responders, a firefighter dressed in full gear allowed students to touch his helmet and mask so they wouldn’t be frightened.
Because firefighters talk through a mask during a fire, they can also sound intimidating. So the firefighter talked to the children through his mask to let them hear how their voices sound.
“We are your best friends and want to help you during a fire, so don’t hide from us,” Gilgo said.
While learning how to escape a fire is critical, the most important safety lesson involved smoke detectors. Gilgo emphasized that families should install new batteries in smoke detectors twice a year to ensure they work properly.
Children took part in a variety of other activities that revolved around not only fires, but house and kitchen safety, 911 and water safety. One activity taught children the meaning of the colors of flags posted on county beaches to alert visitors when there are rip current threats. Yellow is moderate risk and red means there is a high risk and children should not go in the water. They also learned the importance of wearing a correctly sized personal flotation device.
Firefighters also led children into a kitchen that was set up to teach the importance of staying away from stoves when adults are cooking. Special things not to do include leaving pan handles facing out when cooking because children can hit them, as well as leaving towels and papers near stove burners. In addition, children were given a tour of the fire station and fire trucks.
While students were fascinated with the firefighting equipment, there’s no doubt the star of the show was Sparky the Fire Dog, the popular fire safety mascot, who showed up at the end of the program after children were encouraged to yell for him.
Kindergartner Sienna Dee said she learned important lessons during the program. For example, if there’s smoke, “You can crawl under smoke,” she said.
Kindergarten teacher Dianne Edwards said she appreciated the firefighters presenting the program to her students.
“It’s great for the children to see that firefighters are their friends and that they are community helpers,” she said. “Where I’m originally from we had a couple of kids hide under a bed during a fire and they perished.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.