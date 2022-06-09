PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners voted 3-2 Wednesday night to approve a $5.09 million general fund budget for 2022-23 that raises the property tax rate by 3.3 cents to 24 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The board met in the town hall and online, with audio only, via GoToWebinar. The split vote came after a public hearing and public comment period in which most speakers urged the board to eliminate or at least reduce the tax hike during a time when high inflation is hurting many town residents and property owners.
The major reason for the tax increase is to continue an across-the-board salary increase for all town employees, deemed necessary to retain current employees and attract new ones when necessary during a time of fierce competition for workers.
In addition, Mayor John Brodman and Town Manager Brian Kramer said, the town is “on the receiving end” of inflation, with costs rising for nearly all supplies needed to provide services to residents and visitors.
Although at least one speaker during the required budget public hearing Wednesday night urged the board to lower the amount of the raises for town employees – the total cost to provide the salary increase is about $300,000 – Commissioner Ted Goetzinger said the raises only keep town employees in the “middle of the road” when compared to employees in similar positions in comparable towns.
“We want to stay in the middle,” he said. “I think this is a bare bones budget.”
Suggestions on how to reduce the tax increase also included temporarily reducing the beach nourishment fund tax, taking more money out of reserves and trying to merge some departments with adjoining Indian Beach.
Mayor Brodman said the latter had been discussed with Indian Beach officials unsuccessfully in the past.
Mr. Goetzinger said opposed taking more money out of reserves.
Commissioner Bill Knecht said he opposed reducing the beach nourishment tax.
“You don’t know when that storm’s going to come” and cause beach erosion, he said.
Commissioner Robert Cox wondered where the salary would end, as some of the “comparable” towns have already increased salaries for employees and are likely to continue to do so.
“At some point we’ve got to say … there’s only so much we can do,” he said.
The budget uses $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, plus some use of reserves and the tax increase, to fund the raises.
The tax increase, which will go into effect July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year, will raise the annual municipal property tax bill on a $500,000 property by $165.
Water use rates will also increase to pay for needed improvements in the system.
Mayor Brodman said ideas offered during the public comments were worth discussing more in the future.
The biggest expenditure in the budget is $2.97 million for public safety: fire, police and EMS protection.
The budget includes a small capital expenditure fund, about 1.5 percent of the total budget. The most significant capital expenditures will be the rotation of a single police vehicle, an upgrade of the town's primary law enforcement radio channel and the costs associated with the work on the town's planned Unified Development Ordinance.
The budget does not propose changes in the beach nourishment tax, which will remain 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value for oceanfront properties and 1.5 cents for non-oceanfront properties.
Commissioner Goetzinger made the motion to approve the budget as presented by the manager and was joined in the affirmative by commissioners Clark Edwards and Alicia Durham. Mr. Cox and Mr. Knecht voted against the motion. Mayor Brodman votes only to break ties.
