Morehead City planners OK preliminary sketch for new residential development

MOREHEAD CITY — A residential subdivision that was originally envisioned in the 1960s is being revived as its developers seek sketch plan review from city officials for the project.
The Morehead City Planning Board got a first look at the proposed development Dec. 15 during its regular monthly meeting held via Zoom. Developers Bell and Phillips PLLC, on behalf of owners Jim & Em Properties LLC, submitted a request for sketch plan review for a subdivision to be located at the termini of Hamilton and Harrell drives.
As proposed, the development would contain 17 residential lots with an average lot size of 11,448 square feet. It would be serviced by city water and sewer, and the fire marshal has requested the development retain the existing street names in order to adhere to the city’s numerical addressing system.
The city originally approved a final plat for the subdivision in 1966, but the project never came to fruition and the approximately 5.7-acre tract has remained undeveloped.
“This is an old section off of 20th Street, and actually our company did that original plat in the 60s, so I was able actually to find a lot of old plans and a lot of good info on how this entire area was intended (to be developed),” Jonathan McDaniel with Bell and Phillips said during the planning board meeting.
The city received two letters of concern from nearby residents regarding potential stormwater and drainage issues that could arise if the tract gets built up. However, nobody from the public spoke at the planning board meeting, and Mr. McDaniel said the developers had since met with some neighbors to address their concerns and explain the intent of the development.
After some brief discussion, the planning board voted unanimously to recommend the sketch plan for approval. The plan will be forwarded, along with comments, to the city council for consideration at its Tuesday, Jan. 12 meeting.
“I think this development makes perfect sense. This part of town was developed a long time ago with the intent for this little bit to be finished off, and it’s time,” planning board member Andrea Smith said.
In other business, the planning board also recommended approval of the following items, which will be passed on to the council for a final decision:
- A rezoning request from the Cullipher Group, on behalf of Ballou & Sons, to amend the highway commercial conditional zoning district and associated special-use permit for 2406 Mayberry Loop Road to allow boat storage, recreational vehicle storage, parking facility and self-service storage facility uses.
- A request from Embassy Snug Harbor Realty LLC, on behalf of Best Ventures LLC, to rezone 3822 Galantis Drive from RMF-CZ (residential multi-family, conditional zoning) to OP (office and professional) district.
- A city-initiated request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to add a definition for conditional zoning and associated amendments to comply with Chapter 160D.
Meanwhile, Bryan Starling, the applicant behind a request to rezone 301 Highway 24 from R20 (single-family residential) to RMF (residential multi-family) and CH (highway commercial) districts, has withdrawn his request. Mr. Starling plans to build an active senior living facility and an expansion for Starling Marine on the more than 23-acre undeveloped property.
The matter was originally placed on the agenda for the planning board’s November meeting, but Mr. Starling asked it be postponed until December, then withdrew the request altogether. The city received numerous letters from nearby residents and others regarding the plan, many who said they oppose a major commercial development in the area.
Morehead City Planning Director Sandi Watkins said it is her understanding that Mr. Starling intends to resubmit the rezoning request at a later date as a conditional zoning request, which would allow staff to place conditions on the development of the property, including limiting it to certain uses.
