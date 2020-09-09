Carteret County reports 17 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported 17 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Carteret County Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 622 cases since March.
Of the total reported cases, the county says 96 are currently considered active, while 520 people have recovered. Six county residents have died of complications related to COVID-19, with the most recent death occurring July 25.
In addition, three COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, up from one hospitalization reported Tuesday.
The county provides COVID-19 updates weekday afternoons via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County health department and government Facebook pages.
As of Wednesday, the county reports health providers have conducted 7,471 COVID-19 tests, with 169 test results pending and five inconclusive results, to date.
A map showing COVID-19 cases broken down by zip code is also available on the county’s website.
