EMERALD ISLE — Commissioners and staff Tuesday night bid farewell to longtime Town Clerk and Human Resources Officer Rhonda Ferebee and officially welcomed her replacement, former Pine Knoll Shores Town Clerk Sarah Williams.
Ms. Ferebee, who has worked for the town since 1998 and since 2003 as clerk, has retired.
The change-of-the-guard took place during the Emerald Isle commission’s monthly meeting in town hall and via GoToWebinar.
Ms. Ferebee’s last official day was Sept. 1, when she swore in Ms. Williams in the town administration building on the south side of Highway 58. Ms. Ferebee had helped train Ms. Williams in her new duties for seven weeks.
Tuesday night, commissioners and Mayor Eddie Barber thanked Ms. Ferebee for her service.
“This community is a better place because of Rhonda Ferebee,” Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer said. “Enjoy your retirement, Rhonda.”
Commissioner Candace Dooley thanked Ms. Ferebee not only for her service to the town and its residents, but also for being “a very good friend.”
Mayor Barber said in the many years he worked with Ms. Ferebee, he never heard her “say a bad word about anyone.”
“We will miss you,” he said, adding it’s been a “special blessing” to work with her.
Town Manager Matt Zapp, who hired Ms. Williams July 20, welcomed her to “the team” and said “she brings a wealth of experience and exceptional references from Pine Knoll Shores. We are thrilled for her future in Emerald Isle.”
