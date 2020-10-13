MOREHEAD CITY — The city council will conduct two more condemnation appeal hearings Tuesday regarding structures the Morehead City chief building inspector has condemned and ordered be demolished.
The hearings will take place during the council’s regular monthly meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. Those who wish to attend the meeting electronically should contact the city clerk at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-6848, ext. 139, by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The council will hold condemnation appeal hearings on the following properties:
- 1104 Avery St.
- 2207 Fisher St.
Structures deemed unsafe and unfit for human habitation are condemned and must be torn down within 60 days of the chief building inspector’s order declaring them so. However, property owners may appeal the decision to the council to request a reversal or for more time to carry out the order. The appeal hearings are quasi-judicial in nature.
Both of the property owners who will appear before the council Tuesday are requesting they be allowed to repair their structures instead of demolishing them as required by the building inspector’s order. In each case, the city council’s decision on how to proceed will provide for one or more of the following outcomes:
- Uphold the building inspector’s determination, in part or in whole.
- Overturn the building inspector’s determination, in part or in whole.
- Modify the building inspector’s determination, for example to allow more time or allow for repair rather than demolition.
The council held four condemnation appeal hearings in September, granting time extensions to each of the property owners who appeared. While the exact terms of each extension varied, the property owners were granted about three more months to either repair or demolish their structures, giving them a new deadline of Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The council will also hold public hearings on the following matters Tuesday:
- Adoption of a resolution approving the multi-family housing facility to be known as Elijah’s Landing Apartments and financing with revenue bonds in an aggregate amount not to exceed $16 million.
- Adoption of an ordinance amending the Unified Development Ordinance to define the community hospital as a multi-tenant development and to allow additional primary freestanding signage for the community hospital.
- Adoption of an ordinance amending the UDO to allow uncovered decks to encroach into front setbacks in the R5 (residential) and R5S (single-family residential) districts.
A full agenda packet for the upcoming meeting can be found online at moreheadcitync.org/AgendaCenter.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.