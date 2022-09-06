NORTH CAROLINA — Although the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state can be sued for alleged failure to protect North Carolina’s fisheries, state officials and advocates for commercial fishermen are not yet alarmed.
The unanimous decision by the appeals court affirmed a trial court judge’s ruling in a case brought against the state by the N.C. chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association, a recreational fishermen’s group that bills itself as an advocate for “sound management of public trust marine and estuarine resources.”
CCA filed a civil suit against the state in 2020 in Wake County Superior Court. According to a CCA press release at the time, the suit was based on state officials’ “long-standing, public trust responsibilities to manage coastal fish stocks in a way that protects the public trust rights of the public, as incorporated in the North Carolina constitution, to fish in North Carolina’s coastal waters.” These include the coastal waters of Carteret County.
“The state has failed to meet that legal duty,” CCA-NC said after filing the suit in November of that year, “instead allowing for-profit exploitation of coastal fisheries resources by fewer than 7,000 citizens to supplant the public rights of 11 million citizens to use coastal fisheries resources.”
A trial court eventually rejected the state’s attempt to have the case thrown out because of sovereign immunity, and the state appealed, resulting in the decision Tuesday.
The state, which manages coastal fisheries through the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and its rule-making panel, the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, has the right to appeal the appeals court ruling to the state Supreme Court, but because the appeals cCourt ruling was unanimous, the Supreme Court is not obligated to take the case.
David Sneed, executive director of CCA-NC, said Tuesday the organization was pleased.
“We are gratified by the Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision, which reaffirms over a century of precedent and upholds a constitutional amendment (allowing hunting and fishing) ratified by approximately 60% of the voters,” he said of the decision by the court. “We look forward to proving our case on the merits and ensuring that sustainable coastal fisheries will be there for all our children and grandchildren.”
In an email statement Tuesday, Patricia Smith, spokesperson for the fisheries division, said, “Our state attorneys are reviewing the N.C. Court of Appeals decision and weighing the options of whether or not to appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court.”
Glenn Skinner, executive director of the N.C. Fisheries Association, a trade and lobbying group for North Carolina commercial fishermen, said Tuesday it’s his understanding the appeals court verdict only rules that the CCA and its 86 individual plaintiffs have “standing,” which is the right to bring the suit.
“This (ruling) was not based on factual evidence in the case, it just says it can move forward,” Skinner said. “We’re not shocked by this. At the point where the case goes to trial, and it might not ever get that far, they will get into the factual evidence (of the suit’s claims that the state has mismanaged fisheries).”
The CCA suit particularly focuses on the state’s allowance of trawls in the shrimp fishery and gill nets in finfish fisheries, both of which it claims are wasteful and kill finfish needlessly, endangering stocks.
NCFA, on the other hand, consistently states that bycatch reduction devices – which the fisheries division requires on all shrimp trawlers – do a good job of limiting bycatch of finfish in the state’s multi-million-dollar shrimp fishery, and that gill nets are more selective than the CCA contends. Both gears, Skinner said Tuesday, are needed in order to allow fishermen to supply state consumers with a consistent supply of high-quality seafood.
