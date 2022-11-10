MOREHEAD CITY — County volunteers with Operation Christmas Child are gearing up to open their regional shipping center and two relay centers to collect gift-filled shoeboxes to send to needy children around the world.
National Collection Week is Nov. 14-21.
Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City will once again serve as a regional collection center for a five-county area consisting of Carteret, Craven, Onslow, Jones and Pamlico counties.
In addition, two county relay centers for those not wanting to travel to Morehead City will be set up at Beaufort First Free Will Baptist Church and Cape Carteret Baptist Church.
The international Christian relief effort, organized by Samaritan’s Purse in Boone, involves packing toys, hygiene products, school supplies or clothing in shoeboxes. The boxes are distributed to an estimated 11 million needy children around the world.
Gwen Davis of Beaufort, logistics coordinator and central drop-off team leader at Glad Tidings, said there will be volunteers available to assist unload boxes if needed. People are also welcome to bring their boxes into the church.
This year’s goal for the regional center is 35,000, and Davis encouraged residents to give generously.
“I pack shoebox gifts so children will know they are not forgotten and so they will have the opportunity to hear about the good news that Jesus loves them,” she said. “Jesus told us to love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and to love your neighbor as yourself. Packing shoebox gifts is a way to love my neighbor and follow after Jesus.”
Since 1993, OCC has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.
Those needing labels or shoeboxes can pick them up at the church or by going to samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Those wanting to pack boxes and drop them off during National Collection Week can do so at one of the following times and locations:
Glad Tidings Church, 4621 Country Club Road, Morehead City: Nov. 14, 4 to 6 p.m.; Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, 4 to 6 p.m.; Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 20, noon to 3 p.m.; and Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Beaufort First Free Will Baptist Church, 1947 Highway 70, Beaufort: Nov. 14-16, 1 to 3 p.m.; Nov. 17-18, 9 to 11 a.m.; Nov. 19-20, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Nov. 21, 9 to 11 a.m.
Cape Carteret Baptist Church, 101 Anita Forte Drive, Cape Carteret: Nov. 14-18, 5 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to noon; Nov. 20, 5 to 7 p.m.; and Nov. 21, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
With a computer or mobile device, anyone can pack a personalized Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift on the Samaritan’s Purse website. Go to samaritanspurse.org/occ to select toys and gift items, write a note of encouragement and pack them in a shoebox.
A donation of $10 is welcome to help cover collecting, shipping and processing, as well as ministry partner training and other materials and project costs.
The best way to give is online via e-check, debit or credit card or PayPal. You can give online through Follow Your Box to receive a tracking label to affix to your shoeboxes and discover the destination of your shoebox gifts.
For more information about how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call Davis at 252-725-0435.
