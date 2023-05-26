CARTERET COUNTY - A coastal storm moving through eastern North Carolina over the weekend is expected to bring major coastal flooding to areas adjacent to the southwest region of Pamlico Sound.
According to the National Weather Service, elevated water levels are expected to inundate low-lying areas Friday through Monday as the weather system crosses over the coasts of Pamlico Sound, Neuse, Bay and Pamlico rivers.
Morehead City and Cape Carteret are expected to receive four to six inches of rainfall, while other areas in Carteret County are expected to see two to three inches. The heaviest rainfalls are projected to occur through early Sunday morning.
Oceanside overwash is expected to occur from Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras around the times of high tides through late Saturday.
Travel impacts and flooding of poor drainage areas should be expected for all of eastern North Carolina, but especially along the Crystal Coast from Morehead City westward, according to the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Gale- to storm-force winds up to 50 miles per hour near Cedar Island and up to 40 miles per hour in Morehead City may create isolated power outages and down small limbs, creating hazardous driving conditions through Saturday evening for the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast along the Pamlico/Albemarle sounds.
Marine and rip currents are expected to produce life-threatening conditions to mariners through Monday, with the strongest winds seen along the coastal waters south of Cape Hatteras.
Dangerous surf conditions will be seen for area beaches from Cape Lookout to Duck, with a high-surf advisory extended to Ocracoke Island.
Wave heights will reach 10 to 15 feet high along the shoreline and up to 20 feet high further out around the Continental Shelf near The Big Rock and Atlas Tanker.
