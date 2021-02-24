County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases as governor eases some restrictions

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday,the same day Gov. Roy Cooper announced he is lifting his modified stay-at-home order and easing some restrictions on businesses and gatherings.
The latest cases reported by Carteret County bring the overall total to 4,366 COVID-19 cases confirmed since last March, with 132 cases considered active and 4,191 people recovered. County health officials report 43 residents have died from complications related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported four COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, the same amount as Tuesday.
Gov. Cooper announced in a press conference Wednesday afternoon the modified stay-at-home order would be lifted Friday, meaning the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew currently in place will be eliminated. He also increased the number of people who may gather indoors from 10 to 25, while keeping the outdoor gathering limit at 50.
In addition, Gov. Cooper said certain business establishments, namely bars, may open at 30% capacity beginning Friday, and others, such as restaurants and gyms, may increase to 50% capacity. The mask mandate, however, remains in effect.
Wednesday also marks the first day of eligibility for teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccination. To be placed on the Carteret County waitlist for a vaccine, visit carteretcountync.gov/vaccine or call 252-728-8500, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.