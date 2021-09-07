Sea Grant accepting applications for estuarine research fellowship

MOREHEAD CITY — Graduate students in Carteret County and beyond have an opportunity to apply for funds to conduct research in the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary.
N.C. Sea Grant announced Aug. 25 that it and the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership are accepting applications for the 2022 Graduate Fellowship in Estuarine Research. The fellowship will fund a graduate student based in North Carolina to conduct applied research within the North Carolina portion of the APNEP management area.
The fellowship will be up to $10,000. Complete instructions, including more information on focus areas for the proposals, are available online at ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/Fellowships.
All applications must be completed through the eSeaGrant portal at the website go.ncsu.edu/ncesg. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
N.C. Sea Grant is a UNC-based program that provides research, education and outreach opportunities relating to current issues affecting the North Carolina coast and its communities, including Carteret County. Sea Grant has an office in the county, based in the N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City.
APNEP quantitative ecologist Tim Ellis said the partnership is “excited to continue partnering with Sea Grant on this graduate fellowship opportunity, which helps support research that informs the conservation and management of the nation’s second largest estuarine system.”
NCSG Deputy Director John Fear said the fellowship helps train the next generation of scientists.
“Providing opportunities for students of all backgrounds is an overarching aim of this fellowship,” Dr. Fear said. “We strongly encourage proposals from graduate students at historically black colleges and universities and from minority serving institutions, as well as from graduate students from traditionally underserved and underrepresented communities.”
Graduate students must propose hypothesis-based research that addresses one or more of the following broad focus areas:
· Estuary spatial planning.
· Submerged aquatic vegetation.
· Coastal water quality.
· Ecological flows.
· Wetlands.
Proposed work should relate to the APNEP Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan and to North Carolina Sea Grant’s Strategic Plan, as well as demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion aligned with the visions of Sea Grant and APNEP. Applicants should demonstrate how their work and related outreach will benefit underserved and underrepresented communities.
