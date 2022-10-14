Beaufort fire fighters talk outside Beaufort Elementary School Friday after a report of a possible fire came in at 10:49 a.m. Assistant Fire Chief J Freeman said due to a power outage in the area, one of the school's HVAC units burnt up. There was no actual fire or damage to building.
The school was temporarily evacuated as a precaution, but classes resumed about 11:30 am. Parts of the school are without power but school officials said necessary repairs will be made and it should not impact the school schedule. (Cheryl Burke photo)
