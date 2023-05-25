BEAUFORT — East Carteret High School construction trades students are putting their lessons to real use by building a small house for a part-time Down East resident.
“This is a real 10-foot by 32-foot house with a bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen and utility room,” ECHS construction trades teacher Gray Kittrell said May 17. “The resident will be living in it part-time.”
While the structure is being built in the construction trades shop at ECHS, the house will be moved to its permanent location in Marshallberg on May 30.
Students started building the house in the fall for Beth Ivey, a former Gloucester resident who now lives in Chesterfield, Va.
Ivey, an engineer who manages the Global Quality and Technology Lab with Reynolds Consumer Products, had suggested the project to Kittrell, a long-time friend. She designed the house, purchased the materials and will have the house moved to her property.
“I inherited a piece of land in Marshallberg in 2017,” Ivey, a 1985 graduate of ECHS, said. “I had asked Gray if his students could build me a tiny house.”
Kittrell said his students have built the floor system, walls and roof. They have also installed windows, doors and aluminum siding. Private contractors have assisted with the project, such as the electrical, and will finish the house once it’s moved to the permanent location.
Kittrell added that he’s talked with county building inspectors, and everything is being built above code to withstand hurricanes.
Ivey estimated she has spent $30,000 for the project so far.
“She (the house) is overbuilt with additional framing, hurricane doors and windows, and aluminum standing seam exterior siding and roof,” Ivey said.
Kittrell pointed out that this is the first time his students have been able to build an actual house, and he was grateful for the opportunity.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the supplies she purchased,” Kittrell said. “This project means we are actually building what we’ve been talking about in class. It’s all about building structures.”
He added that he would like to do similar projects with his students in the future, but it would take donors willing to purchase materials.
Ivey agreed she would like to see future students be able to take on similar projects.
“They have been amazing and have made my dream come true of putting my home on family land in Marshallberg,” she said. “I hope that once we complete this project, it will be an inspiration for others out there who want a house built.”
Ivey further thanked all of the businesses and contractors who have assisted with the project.
Students working on the house said they have also appreciated the chance to work on a live project.
“It’s very cool to get first-hand experience,” sophomore Vincie Cashe said. “It gives us the feel of being actual construction workers.”
Junior Taren Renken agreed.
“It’s actually really cool. Now I know what’s going to be expected if I do something like this,” she said.
Those interested in donating supplies and offering future live projects to Kittrell’s program can contact him at jonathan.kittrell@carteretk12.org.
