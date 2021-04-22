Carteret County school board selects architect for bond projects

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved a contract with Hite Associates PC of Greenville for the design of classroom additions and renovations included in a $42 million school bond referendum approved last November.
The first projects on the drawing board are for Broad Creek Middle, Croatan High, East Carteret High, West Carteret High and White Oak Elementary schools.
The board approved the architect selection under the consent agenda of its April 13 meeting in the school system’s central office in Beaufort.
Members made their choice after hearing presentations by Hite Associates and two other firms during a special meeting in March.
Although no comments were made regarding the selection April 13, in an interview Monday with Board of Education Chairperson Clark Jenkins, he said, “All three firms have done work for our school system at some point or another. They were all well qualified. We mostly based our decision on feedback from others who have worked with each firm.”
Assistant Superintendent Richard Paylor added Tuesday, “An important factor for the board’s consideration was the firm’s commitment to ensuring the bond projects would be completed on-time, a cost effective design within budget, and projects would be designed specifically for the coastal climate.”
Hite Associates previously designed a classroom addition and connector hall at White Oak Elementary School.
The other two firms that vied for the bond projects were Sfl+a Architects of Raleigh and LS3P, with offices in Wilmington, Raleigh and Charlotte.
Mr. Jenkins said due to a state mandate regarding selection of architects, there was no estimated contract amount. Instead, the contract is based on compensation of 7% of construction costs. In addition, there is compensation of $175 per hour for professional time, $95 per hour for technical time and $60 per hour for clerical time.
The contract calls for Hite and Associates to design projects, along with a fixed construction cost limit, as follows:
- Broad Creek Middle School, 14-classroom addition of approximately 19,579 gross square feet, or GSF, and associated renovations as determined. The fixed construction cost limit is $3.2 million.
- Croatan High School, 16-classroom addition of approximately 24,589 GSF, multi-use gym of approximately 10,918 GSF and associated renovations as determine. The fixed construction cost limit is $6.8 million.
- East Carteret High School, multi-use gym of approximately 12,766 GSF, auditorium expansion of approximately 3,145 GSF, athletic field improvements, including support buildings and associated renovations as determined. The fixed construction cost limit is $3.2 million.
- West Carteret High School, six science-classroom addition of approximately 14,872 GSF, multi-use gym of approximately 10,918 GSF, locker room addition of approximately 4,965 GSF, dining room addition of approximately 2,561 GSF and associated renovations as determined. The fixed construction cost limit is $6.3 million.
- WOES, multi-use gym of approximately 10,764 GSF and associated renovations as determined. The fixed construction cost limit is $1.7 million.
With the architect selected, Mr. Paylor said, “Work begins in earnest on the projects. The architect will begin with project design. This will include opportunities for stakeholder input as appropriate.”
As for other projects scheduled to be completed with bond funds, such as covered walkways at several schools, Mr. Jenkins said he did not anticipate seeking other architects.
“We would get better purchasing leverage when we use one firm to get quotes across all projects,” he said.
Mr. Paylor agreed.
“Hite will complete all of our architectural needs,” he said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.