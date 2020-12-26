MOREHEAD CITY — Cleve Folger of Swansboro has joined the volunteer corps of the local SCORE organization as a mentor to small business owners in the Carteret and Onslow areas.
According to a release from Crystal Coast SCORE, which is located in the Small Business Center at Carteret Community College, Mr. Folger is a certified executive and business coach with more than 35 years of consulting with businesses across the country to start, grow and sell their companies.
“Cleve’s knowledge of behavioral sciences and experiences of real life situations gives him a wealth of practical knowledge that will help our local business clients make better business decisions,” Charlie Hoover, chairperson of the local SCORE chapter, said.
SCORE is a national nonprofit association dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. According to the organization, since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners through mentoring and business workshops. More than 10,000 volunteer business mentors in more than 300 chapters serve their communities through education dedicated to the formation, growth and success of small businesses.
The local SCORE chapter hosts weekly business roundtables in Morehead City, Cedar Point and Jacksonville, as well as provides instructors for lunch and learn events and mentoring services for local small businesses.
For more information on Coastal Carolina SCORE, visit coastalcarolina.score.org.
