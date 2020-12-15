County announces 24th COVID-19 death Tuesday; hospitalizations up again

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Tuesday it received a report that a 24th county resident has died from complications associated with COVID-19.
In a release sent Tuesday afternoon, the county said the death occurred Dec. 7 and was an individual in their 80s with preexisting health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this resident will be released.
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said. “As we celebrate this holiday season, please help in lowering the chances of you and your loved ones of contracting COVID-19 by practicing the following prevention measures; keep gatherings small and outdoors, if possible; wear masks when around others; stay home when sick; and wash your hands often.”
Meanwhile, the county reported an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Tuesday with 14 hospitalizations, up from nine reported Monday. CHC hit a record 14 single-day hospitalizations for the first time last week.
The county also reported 51 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, though the number of active cases went down slightly to 331. The additional cases bring Carteret County’s overall total to 2,381 cases confirmed since March, with more than 2,000 residents – 2,026 – now reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Carteret County public school system has reported six more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases connected to schools to 95 as of Tuesday afternoon. One case was confirmed at the school system’s maintenance/transportation facility, three cases were identified at Newport Elementary School, one case was confirmed at Harkers Island Elementary School and one case was at Broad Creek Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.