Indian Beach commissioners appoint two new planning board members

INDIAN BEACH — Residents Kelly Arnett and Mike Matthews joined the ranks of the town planning board Wednesday.
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday at the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. During the meeting, the board considered three applications for the two vacancies on the town planning board, after which the commissioners unanimously appointed Ms. Arnett and Mr. Matthews to the board.
Commissioner Randall Bentley made the nominations of the new members to the planning board.
“Kelly Arnett and Mike Matthews, I think, have the requisite interest in this town and residence requirements,” he said. “Kelly ran for commissioner, so she’s obviously interested, and Mike Matthews has been active in our homeowners’ association and demonstrated a lot of good ideas and common sense.”
Commissioner Michael Luther echoed Mr. Bentley’s support for the two nominees.
“I like Kelly’s project management experience,” Mr. Luther said. “That’s something that set her apart for me.”
Indian Beach’s planning board meets on an as-needed basis.
In other news at Wednesday’s board of commissioner’s meeting, the board unanimously approved a $10,167 amendment to the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. This amendment records the loan revenue and police department expenditure to purchase eight new body cameras for the department.
Town manager Tim White also provided the board with the first reading of proposed updates to town rules on criminal enforcement of ordinances. Mr. White said the proposed updates would add language to the ordinances to reference new state statutes. While no action was required Wednesday, Mr. White said the updates will be added to the agenda for the Wednesday, March 9 regular board meeting, during which the board may take action.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.