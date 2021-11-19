PELETIER — Peletier commissioners’ month-old decision not to increase the hours drivers can practice at racetracks in town under the outdoor entertainment ordinance stood up during their Nov. 8 meeting.
Nov. 10, following the board’s meeting two days earlier, Mayor Dale Sowers said he did not call for another vote because a majority vote was not necessary to leave an ordinance unchanged.
“We didn’t vote again because we didn’t need to,” Mr. Sowers said Wednesday.
The Oct. 4 vote followed a public hearing, and after the vote, Mr. Sowers said the board would have to revisit the issue the next month, in November, because a four-fifths majority vote was necessary to adopt the motion by Commissioner Dan Taylor to leave the hours unchanged. However, after the News-Times questioned that procedure, the mayor changed his position and said another vote would not be necessary.
The only racetrack in town is Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, and the issue that has led to months of debate is noise.
During the public hearing in October, the track’s owner, Bob Lowery, defended his proposal to add afternoon practice hours Tuesday and Thursday to those already allowed Wednesday, Friday and Sunday afternoons. Mr. Lowery, who bought the track in 2018, contended many of the drivers have other jobs and need the flexibility of additional hours to make sure they’re able to get in their practice before races, which are usually Saturday nights. He said the noise is not constant because practice isn’t constant during the hours its allowed.
Also during the Nov. 8 meeting, firefighters from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department showed up to thank Peletier commissioners for previously voting to donate $20,000 to the department to give $1,000 in hazard pay to all of the WCFD’s full-time employees for work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Finally, during the meeting, Commissioner David Bragg asked for a work session to discuss a three- to five-year plan to manage growth in the rapidly developing small town. A tentative date of Monday, Nov. 22 has been set for that informal session.
Town Commissioner-elect Steven Overby, who led the Nov. 2 election ticket, said Wednesday he supported Mr. Bragg’s request during the public comment period of the meeting and wants to “update the town’s land-use plan, update the website and prepare for the inevitable growth.”
Numerous residential subdivisions have been built or are under construction in and near the town in the past few years.
Note: The News-Times did not attend the Nov. 8 meeting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
