Old Atlantic Beach fire station comes down Tuesday; department settling into new facility

ATLANTIC BEACH — It’s out with the old, and in with the new in Atlantic Beach as demolition of the old fire station began Tuesday, a bittersweet event for the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.
The ABFD moved Jan. 21 into its new fire station located directly behind the old building. The station is part of the larger Atlantic Beach Public Safety and Administration Complex under construction on the former location of the Atlantic Beach town hall, police station and public works department buildings at 125 West Fort Macon Road.
The new complex is being built for staff to provide improved facilities and address space issues that have been brought up to town councilmen in past years.
Thomas Construction began demolition of the old fire station Tuesday, with several ABFD personnel on site wetting down debris to reduce insulation from blowing in the wind. Fire Chief Mike Simpson was there, watching the old station come down.
“It’s a little sad,” Chief Simpson said. “It had a lot of memories, a lot of men and women came here…Change is inevitable, this new building will enable us to serve our citizens better. The old building has done its duty, but it’s time to go.”
While Chief Simpson didn’t have an exact year for when the old station was built, he said it was at least 50 years old, having been built sometime in the 1970’s.
With his department now operating out of the new complex, Chief Simpson said the new facility is “really nice.” While there’ve been “a few hiccups” due to the department moving into an active construction site, the department is still able to operate as normal.
“Our department will like it and I think our citizens will like it too,” he said. “We’ve addressed a lot of space needs. We’ve got an exhaust removal system for our engine bay and state-of-the-art heaters and fans. The new living quarters has nice, commercial-grade kitchen facilities.”
Overall, Chief Simpson said his firefighters, like him, are sad to see the old station go, but are enjoying their new building.
“It has been a family and home, but they like the new facility.”
Deputy Fire Chief Casey Arthur was also at the demolition site Tuesday. Echoing Chief Simpson’s statements, he said seeing the old station go and moving into the new station is “bittersweet.”
“It has been a part of my life since I was an adult,” Deputy Chief Arthur said. “Firefighters spend about 30% of their lives in the firehouse, but the new facility, we couldn’t be more pleased with it.”
The ABFD is the first department to move into the new complex. Town manager David Walker said in an email Tuesday the department was moved in first because there wasn’t anywhere else the department could relocate during the construction. The public works department had moved to a new facility several years prior to construction starting, and the police and administration departments were relocated to temporary office space in the Atlantic Station shopping center on West Fort Macon Road for the duration of the complex’s construction.
“The contract date to receive the (complex) building is March 8,” Mr. Walker said. “We expect to start moving that week if no third party utility snags occur.”
