NC Chief Justice Newby honors retired associate justice during a visit to Carteret County

BEAUFORT — N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby spent Friday morning thanking those who have worked during the coronavirus pandemic to keep the doors open as much as possible at the Carteret County courthouse in Beaufort.
Chief Justice Newby issued an order Jan. 14 allowing local courthouse officials to decide when to reopen from coronavirus-related closures that had been issued in 2020 after the pandemic hit. The county courthouse had been conducting limited in-person proceedings prior to Dec. 14.
“I want to thank you all for keeping our courts open during COVID,” Chief Justice Newby said to about 50 judges, attorneys, clerks and courthouse personnel who sat in the superior courtroom Friday. “I am so thankful for all of you having the courage and perseverance to serve the people of Carteret County and the state of North Carolina.”
The visit Friday is part of a tour he is doing of courthouses in all 100 counties to thank employees.
“I want to thank all of the unsung heroes who have worked tirelessly to make sure that our citizens have had access to our court system,” he said.
As well as handing out small gifts and lapel pins, Chief Justice Newby had a special gift for one of his former colleagues, retired Associate Justice George L. Wainwright Jr. of Morehead City.
Chief Justice Newby presented Mr. Wainwright the Friend of the Court Award, the highest honor given by the state’s judicial branch. The award is given to a member of the legal community or judicial branch who has served the courts with exemplary service.
“I have been so fortunate to have mentors over the years and I am so delighted to get to recognize somebody I consider as one of those mentors,” Chief Justice Newby said as he presented Mr. Wainwright the framed certificate.
All those in attendance gave Mr. Wainwright a standing ovation.
After the presentation, Mr. Wainwright, 77, said he appreciated the recognition by his former colleagues.
“It’s quite an honor,” he said. “I worked with all different types of people over the years and was fortunate to have had great people working around me.”
Mr. Wainwright served on the state’s highest court from 1998 to 2006. A native of Wilson, he graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a Morehead scholar and entered the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam era. In 1967, he returned to Wilson and ran his family agribusiness and real estate company for 14 years when, at age 38, Mr. Wainwright entered Wake Forest University School of Law. He joined the law firm of Wheatly, Wheatly, Nobles and Weeks in Beaufort after graduating law school.
In 1991, Mr. Wainwright was appointed to a district court judgeship and was elected to the position in 1992. In 1994, he was elected in a statewide to a resident superior court judgeship in Judicial District 3B, which now covers Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties. He was elected to the N.C. Supreme Court in 1998 and served eight years.
Clerks attending the ceremony said they were also grateful for a pat on the back by Chief Justice Newby.
Debbie Clapp, a clerk with the estates division, said, “I appreciated it. It’s been a stressful time. We have been with people sitting face-to-face during the pandemic. It’s been a challenge.”
Chief Justice Newby agreed it’s been a challenging time for the state’s judicial system and he continues to work on ways to ease the burden and help courts that have a backlog of cases get caught up.
“We are trying to do all we can to address the backlogs,” he said. “Actually, Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties are in pretty good shape compared to other counties in the state. We have some that are terribly backlogged and we’re sending in additional judges and staff to help.”
Chief Justice Newby said one of the first things he did when he took office in January was give local control to counties regarding their court systems and COVID-19 safety protocols.
“I gave control to elected officials, sheriffs and judges in their districts,” he said. “They can better determine policies regarding safety protocols for their courts. We have some districts that are mask only, and some that require no masks at all depending on the number of COVID cases in their area.”
He added it’s critical to keep the courthouses open as safely as possible.
“Justice is not a luxury. Justice delayed is justice denied,” he said.
As for his tour, Chief Justice Newby said he also planned to visit Craven and Pamlico counties Friday.
“We plan to tour 50 courthouses this year and the other 50 in 2022,” he said.
Born in Asheboro, Chief Justice Newby was elected to his seat in November 2020. He is the 30th chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. He was first elected to the Supreme Court as associate justice in 2004.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.