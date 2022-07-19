BEAUFORT — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that Patrick Keith Reich Whitley, 28, of Havelock, pled guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Carteret County Superior Court Monday. Following the verdict, Superior Court Judge Thomas R. Wilson sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Following the plea, District Attorney Scott Thomas said, “I appreciate the great work of ADAs Ashley Eatmon, David Spence, Legal Assistant Michelle Gillikin and the entire prosecution and law enforcement team on this case. Their preparation and presentation led to the defendant pleading guilty prior to the close of the state’s case. Our prayers remain with the victim’s family as justice has been achieved in the courtroom in this trial.”
Whitley was on trial for the Jan. 9, 2020 murder of Carl Jones Jr. in Emerald Isle. Investigation of the case began after Whitley called 911 and reported that someone had come to his house and thrown a bottle of gasoline inside the residence, prompting him to shoot in self-defense. When police and fire personnel responded, they located the body of Carl Jones Jr. inside the burning home. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation fire investigators ruled the fire as incendiary, and investigation revealed that Jones had been shot four times in the neck and torso area.
Officers at the scene located several Molotov cocktails throughout the residence, and eight spent shell casings consistent with a firearm owned by Whitley was also found on scene. Witnesses and surveillance video indicated that Jones, who previously worked for Whitley, had been dropped off at the residence to pick up a paycheck, that he did not possess any flammable liquids when he arrived, and that multiple gunshots were heard coming from the area of the residence a short time after Jones’ arrival.
Officers obtained arrest warrants charging Whitley with Jones’ murder on Jan. 15, 2020. Whitley was later taken into custody by agents with the United States Marshals Service in Corpus Christi, Texas and initially pled not guilty.
The state presented 14 witnesses and 78 pieces of evidence over five days during a trial that began July 11, 2022 before Whitley changed his plea to guilty on the morning of July 18, 2022.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ashley N. Eatmon, with assistance from Assistant District Attorney David L. Spence, District Attorney Legal Assistant Michelle D. Gillikin, and legal interns Emily Harvey and William Bartlett. The case was investigated by Emerald Isle Police Department, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The Emerald Isle Fire Department, Indian Beach Fire Department and the Western Carteret Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Forensic analysis was conducted by the North Carolina State Crime Lab. A forensic pathologist from the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University conducted an autopsy examination.
Under North Carolina law, a sentence of life imprisonment without possibility of parole is for the natural life of the convicted criminal defendant and is fully served only upon the defendant’s death. There is no possibility of parole.
