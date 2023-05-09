BEAUFORT - Beaufort commissioners struck down a motion Monday, May 8 that would have amended the town's charter to create a new affordable housing district.
The amendment was first proposed in October by a partnership between the Beaufort Housing Authority (BHA) and Winn Developers with the intent of addressing the lack of attainable and affordable housing in the community.
During the October meeting, plans were revealed for up to 300 new affordable housing units, along with the improvement of 100 existing public housing apartments controlled by the BHA that were built in 1969 and 1970.
This new affordable housing district would only apply to properties that are owned by the Housing Authority and Federal Government (HUD).
After partnering with the town to discuss the specific criteria covered in the amendment, several points were raised that would separate this new district from existing ones, such as increased density allowances, building heights up to 40 feet and a limit of two parking spaces per unit.
At the meeting, the specifics of the amendment were still under discussion before the vote was taken.
"In general, I think we need a little bit more work on this before we're ready to vote on it and approve it," Commissioner John Hagle said. "I think we can get there, I think a lot of progress has been made, and I think this session tonight was extremely informative. I think the residents here felt the same way. But we have some additional questions of some additional steps to take before we've got it to a point where it's ready to be voted on.
"If we try and rush it now, we could be approving something we have to turn around two weeks from now and change, because we didn't listen, or we didn't take our time with it," Hagle continued.
The issue will come up again for discussion and a possible ratification at the commissioners' regular meeting in June.
