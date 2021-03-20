RALEIGH — The N.C. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture are reminding everyone to be careful during spring wildfire season, which runs from March through May, a period when conditions are more favorable for wildfire.
As residents begin working in their yards, the agencies urge them to think before burning yard debris.
“Every year, almost 40% of wildfires in North Carolina are the result of careless debris burning,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a news release. “To protect ourselves and our forestland from wildfire, we have to be responsible and vigilant. Check the weather. Make sure you’re prepared to burn before you do. Never leave a debris fire unattended, and always have a water source and phone nearby in case you need them.”
There are many factors to consider before burning yard debris. The N.C. Forest Service encourages residents to contact their local county forest ranger for technical advice and options to help ensure the safety of people, property and the forest. To find contact information for your local NCFS county ranger, visit ncforestservice.gov/contacts.
The service offers the following tips to protect property and prevent wildfires:
- Consider alternatives to burning. Some types of debris, such as leaves, grass and stubble, may be of more value if they are not burned, but used for compost or mulch instead.
- Check local burning laws. Some communities allow burning only during specified hours. Others forbid it entirely.
- Make sure you have a valid permit. You can obtain a burn permit at any open authorized permitting agent or online at ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit.
- Local fire officials can recommend a safe way to burn debris. Don’t pile vegetation on the ground. Instead, place it in a cleared area and contain it in a screened receptacle away from overhead branches and wires. Keep your pile small, not tall.
- Stay informed about the weather and possible changes. Postpone outdoor burning during high winds, gusts or periods of low relative humidity. Even if you have a valid permit, stop burning if strong winds develop.
- Be sure you are fully prepared before burning. To control the fire, you will need a hose, bucket, steel rake and a shovel for tossing dirt on the fire. Keep a phone nearby, too.
- Never use kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel or other flammable liquids to speed up debris burning.
- Stay with your fire until it is completely out.
To learn more about fire safety and preventing wildfires and property damage or loss, visit ncforestservice.gov.
To learn more about actions you can take to prepare your home and property for wildfire, visit resistwildfirenc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.