CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point has joined the growing number of municipalities involved in “Coffee with a Cop,” an event, sometimes held monthly, in which residents discuss law enforcement issues and concerns with those who serve.
“We are pretty darn excited to finally be able to do Coffee with a Cop this year,” town clerk Jayne Calhoun said in an email.
The event, which the town is calling “Coffee with the Sheriff,” will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the board of commissioners’ meeting room in town hall, off Sherwood Avenue.
Some towns, such as Emerald Isle, hold the events monthly, but others do it on National Coffee with a Cop Day, which is generally in October.
Cedar Point doesn’t have a police department, but for years has contracted for law enforcement service with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy currently assigned to the town is Kurt Nakamura, who works fulltime, and he has helped lead efforts to reduce speeding on Highway 24, the four-lane road through town that has experienced tremendous increases in traffic volume in recent years.
In her email Thursday, Ms. Calhoun said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck will attend, as will Deputy Nakamura and other officials.
“This is our first ever Coffee With a Cop,” Ms. Calhoun said. “It’s basically an informal meet-and-greet for citizens, and it gives them the opportunity to ask questions, get information and meet their local law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Department is putting it on.”
The town, she said, will benefit.
“I am hoping to gain a name with a face for residents,” she said.
Coffee with A Cop launched in Hawthorne, Calif., in 2011, according to its website, and is a nonprofit organization. The website states such events are now held in all 50 states and are dedicated to community policing.
“The key to Coffee with a Cop’s growing success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together,” the website states.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.