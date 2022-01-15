PKS board plans to fund sidewalk project in fiscal year 2022-23 at estimated cost of $1.45M

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners are going to budget for extending the sidewalk in town along Highway 58 in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
The board of commissioners met Wednesday in the town hall boardroom and online via Webinar for their first regular meeting of 2022. During the meeting, the board discussed a proposed project to install a sidewalk along Highway 58 from Pine Knoll Boulevard to Oakleaf Drive.
After receiving public comment both for and against the proposal and reviewing the results of a taxpayer survey on the proposed project, the board unanimously directed town staff to include the project in the draft budget for next fiscal year, which begins Friday, July 1.
Both the results of the survey and public comments during Wednesday’s meeting were divided on whether or not to pursue the proposed $1.45 million project. Those in favor said it was important to pedestrian safety, while those opposed were concerned about potential environmental affects and getting enough input from residents and property owners.
Mayor John Brodman said he thinks town officials have been “very transparent” in the 15 years they’ve discussed sidewalk projects.
“We’ve bent over backwards to pull in a varied group of stakeholders,” he said. “Given the growth that’s been going on in town and that we’re on the verge of another spurt of growth, this is the time we need to make a decision and we need to be proactive before we have an accident (involving a pedestrian).”
The growth the mayor referred to is the anticipated commercial and residential growth throughout Carteret County from the ongoing Interstate 42 extension project. The extension will connect to Highway 70 near the county line, and local government officials in multiple towns expect an influx of traffic will result.
Several residents who spoke during Wednesday’s public comments were concerned about the loss of vegetation and an increase in impervious surfaces from the proposed project. Yolanda Lozano said she thinks the pedestrian planning group that recommended the project to the board neglected these potential effects.
“I moved to Pine Knoll Shores because I appreciate the maritime forest as part of this neighborhood,” she said. “I don’t think we should strive to be another Myrtle Beach or Emerald Isle.”
Taxpayer burden was also a concern for some commenters. Town finance officer Julie Anderson said Wednesday if no other funding sources are available besides a loan, a 1.5-1.75-cent increase in the town’s ad valorem property tax rate may be necessary for a period of about 10 years.
Susanne Wheatcraft said during public comments she had doubts any increase in the tax rate would be temporary.
“The tax increase is just one instance of cost,” she said, “as there’s always maintenance on anything once it’s built.”
Other commenters Wednesday were favorable to the proposed project. Jimmy Beckham submitted written comments, saying the project would address “long-standing concerns of pedestrian safety along N.C. 58 and will provide enhanced options and benefits for all categories of pedestrian traffic, recreation and fitness.”
“I believe this project has merit and addresses our commitment to pedestrian mobility and safety,” Mr. Beckham wrote.
John and Jamela Everhart also submitted written comments in favor of the project, as did Richard Cavanaugh.
“We’re on borrowed time as it concerns pedestrian safety along Highway 58,” Mr. Cavanaugh said. “We need immediate action to begin mitigation of the high risk that looks us straight in the eye.”
The taxpayer survey results were similarly split. Town clerk Charlie Rocci said of the 693 responses, 339 (51.52%) said they’d be in favor of a 1.5-cent tax rate increase if no other funding opportunities were available, while 318 (48.48%) were opposed to a tax rate increase.
Mr. Kramer said these results were similar to those from previous taxpayer surveys on sidewalk projects.
“We’ve been split right down the middle (with survey responses) almost every time, with a slight tilt towards having them (sidewalk projects) each time.”
While town officials have sought N.C. Department of Transportation funding for sidewalks in the past, it’s never been approved, and Mr. Kramer isn’t hopeful the department ever will fund a project
“I looked at their (grant application) scoring methodology,” he said. “I don’t believe grant opportunities are forthcoming.”
Even if the state isn’t likely to fund the project, Commissioner Clark Edwards said he’s personally committed to moving forward on the proposed project.
“It seems to me for broad safety reasons there should be a way for people to move along the (Highway 58) corridor (on foot),” he said.
Commissioner Richard Cox, meanwhile, voiced concern that survey respondents may not have been aware that the proposed project is for a pedestrian-only sidewalk, and not a multi-use path for both pedestrians and cyclists.
“It gets to the question: Are we interpreting what’s in the survey results correctly?” he said. Mayor Broadman, in response, said he thinks “you can only read so much into surveys.”
“I don’t think we’re going to make a decision on whether or not to build a sidewalk based on a survey (alone),” he said.
In response to concerns about potential environmental affects, the mayor said he doesn’t think denying residents safe pedestrian pathways is the answer.
“There’s better ways of protecting vegetation,” he said, such as replanting trees. “You can add fencing and buffers for privacy and for impervious surfaces, you can use pervious materials (to build the sidewalks).”
