Cape Carteret panel to meet
The Cape Carteret Unified Development Ordinance Steering Committee will meet Tuesday at 1 p.m. on Zoom.
The nine-member panel is charged with guiding development of the UDO, which will refine, streamline and update the town’s zoning and other development ordinances into one document.
To join the meeting, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/udo-project-steering-committee-meeting. To join by phone, dial 872-240-3212 and enter access code 499-876-901.
MFC to hold special meeting Thursday
Anyone with an interest in southern flounder management has an opportunity to provide input to state fisheries managers before they take action on a proposed fishery management plan amendment.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet online via Webinar at 1 p.m. Thursday. The commission is scheduled to review and vote on sending the draft Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 for public and advisory committee review later this spring.
A link and phone number to join the meeting, as well as a meeting agenda and other meeting materials, are available online at deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings#special-meeting---march-18,-2021.
