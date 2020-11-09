Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 23 – Nov. 5. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

·     WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Jerry Builders Homes LLC, rev. $96.

·     Katherine Catron to Anthony Jones, rev. $960.

·     Donald O’Mara to JoAnn Wells, rev. $1,410.

·     James Applewhite III to Marcus Fincham, rev. $1,020.

·     D.R. Horton Inc. to Victor Perez, rev. $517.

·     William Midgette to Harry Carpenter Jr., rev. $150.

·     Gregory Bauer to Jesse Bedow, rev. $1,060.

·     David Short to Brandon Landowski, rev. $760.

·     Anne Hale to Cesar Gil, rev. $858.

·     George Dyer Jr. to Patrick Carpenter, rev. $680.

·     D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan Bodden, rev. $572.

·     Patricia Foley to William Meredith, rev. $651.

·     Jerry Ward to Billy Alford, rev. $380.

·     Timmy Creech to Michael Weaver, rev. $632.

·     Heather McQuillan to Timothy Biggs, rev. $200.

·     B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $300.

·     B&M Developers LLC to Horizons East LLC, rev. $100.

·     John Brown to Adam Halstead, rev. $840.

·     WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Thomas Griffin, rev. $231.

·     P&P Land Development Inc. to David Bunn, rev. $650.

·     M and S of Carteret LLC to Louis Huzzella, rev. $1,898.

·     Charles Betz to Patrick Greene, rev. $220.

·     Roosevelt Cove LLC to S.F. Ballou Inc., rev. $990.

·     Wesley Stallings to David Fairfield, rev. $540.

·     Mar Lopresti to CCC Properties of N.C. Inc., rev. $194.

·     Harry Redfearn to Wesley Redfearn, rev. $400.

·     JHV Realty LLC to Laura Miller, rev. $194.

·     Deborah Mobley to Gail Hewett, rev. $477.

·     Paul Gehring to M and S of Carteret LLC, rev. $350.

·     Jeremy Moore to Dennis Gaither, rev. $714.

·     Michael Jones to Debra DuBois, rev. $165.

·     Mary Lanto to George Laroque, rev. $1,350.

·     J.P. Capps to Harold Woodard, rev. $800.

·     Marcin Leszczynski to Edward Harrison, rev. $391.

·     Horizons East LLC to Bobby Johnson, rev. $646.

·     Adam Daniels to Thomas Warner, rev. $468.

·     Amy Nicolajsen to David Hyde, rev. $750.

·     Tamara Rohring to Joseph Ryan Jr., rev. $242.

·     Breanna Acero to Taqqee Id-Deen, rev. $264.

·     Lance McKusick to Mark Evans, rev. $466.

·     Hodges Throckmorton to Jerry Hollandsworth, rev. $260.

·     Richard Whitaker III to Patricia Garrison, rev. $630.

·     Rayond Rhodes Jr. to Thomas Shute, rev. $565.

·     Bogue Town Properties LLC to David Woolridge, rev. $340.

·     Rudolph Juliano to Maurice Galey Jr., rev. $464.

·     Jessie Harrison to Steven Banks, rev. $129.

·     Larry Smith to Christopher Moore, rev. $1,234.

·     Max Ashworth to Bluewater Investors LLC, rev. $1,840.

·     Jerri Homes LLC to William Tilley Jr., rev. $850.

·     Joseph Oebbecke to Elizabeth McGeever, rev. $1,450.

·     ThatBothersMe LLC to Neal Newhouse, rev. $660.

·     C. Christopher Russomanno to Paul Gonoud, rev. $310.

·     David Monroe to Shannon Rosser, rev. $1,320.

·     Maureen Eggers to Charles Kirkman, rev. $310.

·     Rena Turner to Jerome Keeney III, rev. $690.

·     Daymon Asbury to Robert Dascombe, rev. $2,400.

·     James Hurst Jr. to Terrie Stoshak, rev. $844.

·     John Rouse to Curtis Haney, rev. $720.

·     Betty Pruitt to Soundside Properties LLC, rev. $89.

·     Thomas Reaves to Todd Wilson, rev. $854.

·     Gene Cole to Simon Cox, rev. $950.

·     Karen Shipp to David Monroe, rev. $1,700.

·     W. Kenneth Morgan to Clinton Bowes, rev. $1,830.

·     R. Steven Friend to Terrance Wickline, rev. $1,080.

·     Jessie Harrison to Virginia Mohn, rev. $1,390.

·     Brian McIntosh to James Gurganus Jr., rev. $1,158.

·     Calvin Jones to Mary Strowd, rev. $900.

·     Sharon Choyce to William Woodside, rev. $240.  

Morehead Township

·     Timothy Murphree to Michael Luther Sr., rev. $430.

·     How Corp LLC to Thomas Neal III, rev. $460.

·     Theodore Tucker to Ronald Matroo, rev. $430.

·     Troy Best Elizabeth Wetherington, rev. $240.

·     David Young to Donovan Lewis, rev. $410.

·     Richard Sickles Jr. to Joyce Draughon, rev. $540.

·     John Risinger to Equinox Bayview Property LLC, rev. $910.

·     John Davis Jr. to James Winfrey, rev. $176.

·     Abbitt Family Properties LLC to Dune Deck AB 314 LLC, rev. $1,568.

·     Carie Bumbarger to Caroline Ledbetter, rev. $480.

·     2 Turners LLC to Lineberry Investments LLC, rev. $2,800.

·     James Gooch to Laura Bell, rev. $850.

·     John McNairy to William Ramsey III, rev. $3,700.

·     Ronald Cannon to MVF Dutch Treat LLC, rev. $9,380.

·     Clark Smith to Joshua Clark, rev. $4,100.

·     John Williams to Mark Ferrell, rev. $210.

·     Joseph Barnes to Michael Nichols, rev. $200.

·     Thomas Powell Properties LLC to Trade Land Company LLC, rev. $650.

·     Stephanie Henry to Stacey Crawford, rev. $735.

·     Roy Fulk to Randall to Thompson, rev. $148.

·     Square Foot N.C. LLC to J. Artson LLC, rev. $5,500.

·     Tracy King to Adam Phillips, rev. $403.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Debra Sadler, rev. $359.

·     Lou Carpenter to Gregory Riley, rev. $190.

·     Hien Nguyen to Marie Gulliver, rev. $900.

·     Stanley Harrell to Louis Davis II, rev. $165.

·     TMW Waterfront LLC to Ruben Carbonell, rev. $625.

·     Margarethe Dixon to Thomas Priddy, rev. $100.

·     Lentis Lewis to Starlon Adcock, rev. $670.

·     Edward Page to Charles Harz, rev. $590.

·     Antonio Montesano to Timothy Estep, rev. $535.

·     Derwin Williams to Barbary Lane LLC, rev. $160.

·     Holt Humphreys to Robert Driscoll III, rev. $1,610.

·     William Gilbo to Paul Gilbo, rev. $470.

·     Christopher Carter to Garner Construction Company Inc., rev. $200.

·     MH40 Properties LLC to William Parker, rev. $430.

·     Thomas Freeman to Strike Eagle Properties LLC, rev. $330.

·     Cullen Hackler to Mark Hackler, rev. $320.

·     Jeffery Price to Lorrie Colligan, rev. $270.

·     Donald Smith to MERS LLC, rev. $319.

·     Julian Brantley III to Lorri Moore, rev. $810.

·     Jason Leshikar to Jeffrey Johnson, rev. $558.

·     Andrew George to Derek Delcastilho, rev. $690.

·     James Evans to Joseph Zublena, rev. $554.

·     Sanford Cross to Carson Henline, rev. $973.

·     Marianne Johnston to Kenneth Jackson, rev. $510.

·     Joan Rial to Dempsey Hodges III, rev. $810.

·     Gary Hingst to Chanson Devaul, rev. $602.

·     Ashley Stewart to Dean Stewart, rev. $30.

·     Virginia Mohn to Jenifer Cecil, rev. $678.

·     SURETHING LLC to Stefan Krompier, rev. $1,880.

·     Pirate Group LLC to Edmundson Enterprises Inc., rev. $1,900.

·     Raymond Thomas to Raymond Thomas, rev. $6.

·     Ronald Styron to David Young, rev. $610.

·     Afshin Safavi to Jack Lowdon, rev. $1,036.

·     Jason Scott to Lucas Leonhardt, rev. $478.

·     Kenneth Hignight to Lillian Garlock, rev. $430.

·     Boyd & McCann LLC to Harold Harrison, rev. $550.

·     Luanne Brown to Leonid Yefimov, rev. $466.

·     John Dunham to Ronnie Harrison, rev. $304.

·     Robert Godsey to Kleitz & Adams LLC, rev. $338.

·     Stephen Horne III to Van Nathan Barker II, rev. $690.

·     David Horton to Dawn Stewart, rev. $300.

·     William Brown to Geneveive Guthrie, rev. $498.

·     Louis Davis II to Judith Heinlein, rev. $300.

·     Geoffrey Washburn to Gordon Yowell Jr., rev. $126.

·     Kyle Bierly to Bernardus Velthoven, rev. $618.

·     E.M. Procter to Bryan Marion, rev. $1,280.

·     J. Nathaniel Hamilton to Jeffrey Goduti, rev. $715.

·     MERS LLC to J&T Real Estate LLC, rev. $1,000.

·     Thomas Coxe to David Ellerbe, rev. $3,860.

·     Keith Taylor to Jessica Brock, rev. $1,136.

·     Jon Banks to David Winn, rev. $524.

·     Alice Harrold to Adrian Wood, rev. $720.

·     Katharine Parks Robert Moore, rev. $460.

·     Danise Kahl to Ellen Brotzman, rev. $950.

·     Donald Albritton to James Weaver, rev. $420.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Walter Luikey, rev. $362.

·     Curtis Struyk to Lorrie Colligan, rev. $196.

·     Antonio Diaz to William Jones, rev. $416.

·     Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $420.

·     Sandra Munns to Baker & Smith Properties LLC, rev. $160.

·     Debra Slonim to Ronald White, rev. $128.

·     Matthew Sandford to Catherine Collins, rev. $310.

     Newport Township

·     Jon Ciaramella to Kyle Phillips, rev. $507.

·     Douglas Lynch to Kenneth Bock, rev. $320.

·     Robert Tisdale to Sherri Kurtz, $387.

·     J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $700.

·     Joseph Baker Jr. to Tracy Hopkins, rev. $482.

·     J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Horace Marino Jr., rev. $438.

·     Patrick Hall to Kendall Thomas, rev. $446.

·     J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Shane Kuroski, rev. $530.  

Harlowe Township

·     Jeffrey Nelson Sr. to Dale Southard, rev. $74.

·     Darlene Haney to Franklin Nelson Jr., rev. $250.  

Beaufort Township

·      Mark Bass to Pamela Bradley, rev. $32.

·     Ayman Alqazah to Azle Auto Care and Sales LLC, rev. $240.

·     UHFOP LLC to Billie Gordon, rev. $938.

·     Reginald Bibbins Jr. to Amanda Betz, rev. $580.

·     Carolyn Mason to Philip Clarke IV, rev. $380.

·     Elizabeth Phillips to Allan Sharp Jr., rev. $318.

·     John & Joseph LLC to Danny Allen, rev. $450.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Christian Hillebrand, rev. $758.

·     Beaufort Properties Associates LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $140.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to James Baynum III, rev. $732.

·     Borden House 1768 LLC to Lauren Marx-Ascencios, rev. $2,560.

·     Corbitt Norris to Marker 7 LLC, rev. $126.

·     Peter Hilton to Jeffrey Hall, rev. $398.

·     George Dixon Jr. to Joseph Moschler Jr., rev. $280.

·     Theodore Wishousky to Beachrental One LLC, rev. $92.

·     Robert MacArthur Jr. to Thomas Pusateri, rev. $4,260.

·     Jason Gaskill to Ryan Mclendon, rev. $440.

·     Ogden Johnson to Russell Struyk Jr., rev. $520.

·     W.D. Mills Jr. to Jacob Turner, rev. $510.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to William Beyer, rev. $676.

·     Margo Reels to Beaufort Flats LLC, rev. $270.

·     The Baugus Family LLC to Jerry Davis, rev. $300.

·     Old Seaport Development LLC to Mark Krogulski, rev. $450.

·     Randy Lawrence to Oliver Block Jr., rev. $50.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Stephen Morton, rev. $945.

·     Harrell Woolard to Eric Tewksbury, rev. $400.

·     Scott Hubbard to South of the Fork Properties LLC, rev. $954.

·     Yoshiko Wardlow to William Russell III, rev. $160.

·     Patrick Morgante to Mark Renaud, rev. $940.

Merrimon Township

·     John Soles to KGE Holdings LLC, rev. $110.

·     Cole Smith to Patrick Johnson, rev. $310.

·     Brenda Errico to Jeffrey Peikert, rev. $1,260.

·     Mark Senior to Kenneth Jones, rev. $290.

Straits Township

·     Gerald Sullivan to David Grimes, rev. $630.

·     Kelly Styron to Mitchell Dixon, rev. $90.

·     Donald Orcutt to Maria Costa, rev. $84.

·     William Haas to Michael Smith, rev. $600.

·     Dohn Broadwell Jr. to Nicole Kornegay, rev. $110.

·     Dohn Broadwell Jr. to Corey Jacobs, rev. $384.  

Harkers Island Township

·     Roger Nelson to Jeremy Hulen, rev. $80.

·     Roger Nelson to Thomas Gibbings, rev. $50.

·     Terry Dedmon to Price’s Business Real Estate Company LLC, rev. $750.

·     Bruce Hill to Dwayne Rawlins, rev. $580.

·     John Kirk to Donna Hayes, rev. $320.

Marshallberg Township

·     Kevin McGinn to Markus Steiner, rev. $358. 

Smyrna Township

·     Steven Beacham to Matthew Maulshagen, rev. $230.

·     Jerry Henderson to James Christian, rev. $70.

Atlantic Township

·     Patricia Mason to Jean DeMartino, rev. $90. 

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

·     Joseph Roper to Leslie Batman.

·     Zachary Ray to Danielle Powell.

·     Jacob Johnson to Kaitlin to Glanden.

·     Charles Willis to Robyn Wilson.

·     Richard Cassar to Ashley Boone.

·     Christen Hammock to Zachary Jones.

·     Timothy Lawrence to Felicia Lawrence.

·     Scout Hayes to Almee Jane Gamboa.

·     Kaitlin Rhodes to Patrick McMahon.

·     Ricardo Tirado to Malia Redzinski.

·     Christian Fay to Kayla Lee.

·     Kaitlyn Watts to Johnathan Williamson.

·     Patrick Milchling to Kara Stuart.

·     John Reeves to Laura Allen.

·     Gary Newton III to Alyssa Melvin.

·     Ramiro Collazo to Andrea Torres.

·     David Colon Dominguez to Angela Melendez Mondantez.

·     Carl Martin to Dawn Baker.

·     Joshua Bachand to Amanda Jessen.

·     Jonathan Piner to Erin Nyberg.

·     Tyler Walton to Katherine Hall.

·     Albert Beaujean to Jean Pearce.

·     Zachary Nelson to Lela Sharp.

·     Edwin Cannon to Ashley-Nicole Russell.

·     Toni Dabbs to Patrick Hill.

·     Adrian Cooksy to Caitlin Ho.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

·     Lynn and Bruce McBride.

·     Melissa and Jay Johnson.

·     Brandy Walley and Jose Balanzar.

·     Andrea and Randy Goodwin.

·     Glenwood and Karen Riggs.

·     Michael and Jeanine Norman.

·     Brenton and Catherine Griffin.

·     Charles Clise Jr. to Susanna Clise.

·     Robyn and Thomas Wilson.

·     Fawn and Brandon Duff.

·     Ramie and Jonathan Martin.

·     Daniel and Amanda Ohmer.

·     Lindsey and Clinton Cubbedge.

·     Kevin Gault and Ronda Whitehead.

·     Chavis Raynor and Thelma Calhoun.  

·     Joshua and Barbara Bachand.

·     Brandon and Rebecca Dalton.

·     Bobby Garris and Melinda Garris.

·     Sarah Kearney and Michael Davis.

·     Kelli and William Lawrence.

·     Patricia Gilliland and Aaron Brown.

·     Robert Pate II and Tracy Pate.

