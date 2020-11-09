These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 23 – Nov. 5. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
· WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Jerry Builders Homes LLC, rev. $96.
· Katherine Catron to Anthony Jones, rev. $960.
· Donald O’Mara to JoAnn Wells, rev. $1,410.
· James Applewhite III to Marcus Fincham, rev. $1,020.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Victor Perez, rev. $517.
· William Midgette to Harry Carpenter Jr., rev. $150.
· Gregory Bauer to Jesse Bedow, rev. $1,060.
· David Short to Brandon Landowski, rev. $760.
· Anne Hale to Cesar Gil, rev. $858.
· George Dyer Jr. to Patrick Carpenter, rev. $680.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan Bodden, rev. $572.
· Patricia Foley to William Meredith, rev. $651.
· Jerry Ward to Billy Alford, rev. $380.
· Timmy Creech to Michael Weaver, rev. $632.
· Heather McQuillan to Timothy Biggs, rev. $200.
· B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $300.
· B&M Developers LLC to Horizons East LLC, rev. $100.
· John Brown to Adam Halstead, rev. $840.
· WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Thomas Griffin, rev. $231.
· P&P Land Development Inc. to David Bunn, rev. $650.
· M and S of Carteret LLC to Louis Huzzella, rev. $1,898.
· Charles Betz to Patrick Greene, rev. $220.
· Roosevelt Cove LLC to S.F. Ballou Inc., rev. $990.
· Wesley Stallings to David Fairfield, rev. $540.
· Mar Lopresti to CCC Properties of N.C. Inc., rev. $194.
· Harry Redfearn to Wesley Redfearn, rev. $400.
· JHV Realty LLC to Laura Miller, rev. $194.
· Deborah Mobley to Gail Hewett, rev. $477.
· Paul Gehring to M and S of Carteret LLC, rev. $350.
· Jeremy Moore to Dennis Gaither, rev. $714.
· Michael Jones to Debra DuBois, rev. $165.
· Mary Lanto to George Laroque, rev. $1,350.
· J.P. Capps to Harold Woodard, rev. $800.
· Marcin Leszczynski to Edward Harrison, rev. $391.
· Horizons East LLC to Bobby Johnson, rev. $646.
· Adam Daniels to Thomas Warner, rev. $468.
· Amy Nicolajsen to David Hyde, rev. $750.
· Tamara Rohring to Joseph Ryan Jr., rev. $242.
· Breanna Acero to Taqqee Id-Deen, rev. $264.
· Lance McKusick to Mark Evans, rev. $466.
· Hodges Throckmorton to Jerry Hollandsworth, rev. $260.
· Richard Whitaker III to Patricia Garrison, rev. $630.
· Rayond Rhodes Jr. to Thomas Shute, rev. $565.
· Bogue Town Properties LLC to David Woolridge, rev. $340.
· Rudolph Juliano to Maurice Galey Jr., rev. $464.
· Jessie Harrison to Steven Banks, rev. $129.
· Larry Smith to Christopher Moore, rev. $1,234.
· Max Ashworth to Bluewater Investors LLC, rev. $1,840.
· Jerri Homes LLC to William Tilley Jr., rev. $850.
· Joseph Oebbecke to Elizabeth McGeever, rev. $1,450.
· ThatBothersMe LLC to Neal Newhouse, rev. $660.
· C. Christopher Russomanno to Paul Gonoud, rev. $310.
· David Monroe to Shannon Rosser, rev. $1,320.
· Maureen Eggers to Charles Kirkman, rev. $310.
· Rena Turner to Jerome Keeney III, rev. $690.
· Daymon Asbury to Robert Dascombe, rev. $2,400.
· James Hurst Jr. to Terrie Stoshak, rev. $844.
· John Rouse to Curtis Haney, rev. $720.
· Betty Pruitt to Soundside Properties LLC, rev. $89.
· Thomas Reaves to Todd Wilson, rev. $854.
· Gene Cole to Simon Cox, rev. $950.
· Karen Shipp to David Monroe, rev. $1,700.
· W. Kenneth Morgan to Clinton Bowes, rev. $1,830.
· R. Steven Friend to Terrance Wickline, rev. $1,080.
· Jessie Harrison to Virginia Mohn, rev. $1,390.
· Brian McIntosh to James Gurganus Jr., rev. $1,158.
· Calvin Jones to Mary Strowd, rev. $900.
· Sharon Choyce to William Woodside, rev. $240.
Morehead Township
· Timothy Murphree to Michael Luther Sr., rev. $430.
· How Corp LLC to Thomas Neal III, rev. $460.
· Theodore Tucker to Ronald Matroo, rev. $430.
· Troy Best Elizabeth Wetherington, rev. $240.
· David Young to Donovan Lewis, rev. $410.
· Richard Sickles Jr. to Joyce Draughon, rev. $540.
· John Risinger to Equinox Bayview Property LLC, rev. $910.
· John Davis Jr. to James Winfrey, rev. $176.
· Abbitt Family Properties LLC to Dune Deck AB 314 LLC, rev. $1,568.
· Carie Bumbarger to Caroline Ledbetter, rev. $480.
· 2 Turners LLC to Lineberry Investments LLC, rev. $2,800.
· James Gooch to Laura Bell, rev. $850.
· John McNairy to William Ramsey III, rev. $3,700.
· Ronald Cannon to MVF Dutch Treat LLC, rev. $9,380.
· Clark Smith to Joshua Clark, rev. $4,100.
· John Williams to Mark Ferrell, rev. $210.
· Joseph Barnes to Michael Nichols, rev. $200.
· Thomas Powell Properties LLC to Trade Land Company LLC, rev. $650.
· Stephanie Henry to Stacey Crawford, rev. $735.
· Roy Fulk to Randall to Thompson, rev. $148.
· Square Foot N.C. LLC to J. Artson LLC, rev. $5,500.
· Tracy King to Adam Phillips, rev. $403.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Debra Sadler, rev. $359.
· Lou Carpenter to Gregory Riley, rev. $190.
· Hien Nguyen to Marie Gulliver, rev. $900.
· Stanley Harrell to Louis Davis II, rev. $165.
· TMW Waterfront LLC to Ruben Carbonell, rev. $625.
· Margarethe Dixon to Thomas Priddy, rev. $100.
· Lentis Lewis to Starlon Adcock, rev. $670.
· Edward Page to Charles Harz, rev. $590.
· Antonio Montesano to Timothy Estep, rev. $535.
· Derwin Williams to Barbary Lane LLC, rev. $160.
· Holt Humphreys to Robert Driscoll III, rev. $1,610.
· William Gilbo to Paul Gilbo, rev. $470.
· Christopher Carter to Garner Construction Company Inc., rev. $200.
· MH40 Properties LLC to William Parker, rev. $430.
· Thomas Freeman to Strike Eagle Properties LLC, rev. $330.
· Cullen Hackler to Mark Hackler, rev. $320.
· Jeffery Price to Lorrie Colligan, rev. $270.
· Donald Smith to MERS LLC, rev. $319.
· Julian Brantley III to Lorri Moore, rev. $810.
· Jason Leshikar to Jeffrey Johnson, rev. $558.
· Andrew George to Derek Delcastilho, rev. $690.
· James Evans to Joseph Zublena, rev. $554.
· Sanford Cross to Carson Henline, rev. $973.
· Marianne Johnston to Kenneth Jackson, rev. $510.
· Joan Rial to Dempsey Hodges III, rev. $810.
· Gary Hingst to Chanson Devaul, rev. $602.
· Ashley Stewart to Dean Stewart, rev. $30.
· Virginia Mohn to Jenifer Cecil, rev. $678.
· SURETHING LLC to Stefan Krompier, rev. $1,880.
· Pirate Group LLC to Edmundson Enterprises Inc., rev. $1,900.
· Raymond Thomas to Raymond Thomas, rev. $6.
· Ronald Styron to David Young, rev. $610.
· Afshin Safavi to Jack Lowdon, rev. $1,036.
· Jason Scott to Lucas Leonhardt, rev. $478.
· Kenneth Hignight to Lillian Garlock, rev. $430.
· Boyd & McCann LLC to Harold Harrison, rev. $550.
· Luanne Brown to Leonid Yefimov, rev. $466.
· John Dunham to Ronnie Harrison, rev. $304.
· Robert Godsey to Kleitz & Adams LLC, rev. $338.
· Stephen Horne III to Van Nathan Barker II, rev. $690.
· David Horton to Dawn Stewart, rev. $300.
· William Brown to Geneveive Guthrie, rev. $498.
· Louis Davis II to Judith Heinlein, rev. $300.
· Geoffrey Washburn to Gordon Yowell Jr., rev. $126.
· Kyle Bierly to Bernardus Velthoven, rev. $618.
· E.M. Procter to Bryan Marion, rev. $1,280.
· J. Nathaniel Hamilton to Jeffrey Goduti, rev. $715.
· MERS LLC to J&T Real Estate LLC, rev. $1,000.
· Thomas Coxe to David Ellerbe, rev. $3,860.
· Keith Taylor to Jessica Brock, rev. $1,136.
· Jon Banks to David Winn, rev. $524.
· Alice Harrold to Adrian Wood, rev. $720.
· Katharine Parks Robert Moore, rev. $460.
· Danise Kahl to Ellen Brotzman, rev. $950.
· Donald Albritton to James Weaver, rev. $420.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Walter Luikey, rev. $362.
· Curtis Struyk to Lorrie Colligan, rev. $196.
· Antonio Diaz to William Jones, rev. $416.
· Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $420.
· Sandra Munns to Baker & Smith Properties LLC, rev. $160.
· Debra Slonim to Ronald White, rev. $128.
· Matthew Sandford to Catherine Collins, rev. $310.
Newport Township
· Jon Ciaramella to Kyle Phillips, rev. $507.
· Douglas Lynch to Kenneth Bock, rev. $320.
· Robert Tisdale to Sherri Kurtz, $387.
· J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $700.
· Joseph Baker Jr. to Tracy Hopkins, rev. $482.
· J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Horace Marino Jr., rev. $438.
· Patrick Hall to Kendall Thomas, rev. $446.
· J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Shane Kuroski, rev. $530.
Harlowe Township
· Jeffrey Nelson Sr. to Dale Southard, rev. $74.
· Darlene Haney to Franklin Nelson Jr., rev. $250.
Beaufort Township
· Mark Bass to Pamela Bradley, rev. $32.
· Ayman Alqazah to Azle Auto Care and Sales LLC, rev. $240.
· UHFOP LLC to Billie Gordon, rev. $938.
· Reginald Bibbins Jr. to Amanda Betz, rev. $580.
· Carolyn Mason to Philip Clarke IV, rev. $380.
· Elizabeth Phillips to Allan Sharp Jr., rev. $318.
· John & Joseph LLC to Danny Allen, rev. $450.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Christian Hillebrand, rev. $758.
· Beaufort Properties Associates LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $140.
· Streamline Developers LLC to James Baynum III, rev. $732.
· Borden House 1768 LLC to Lauren Marx-Ascencios, rev. $2,560.
· Corbitt Norris to Marker 7 LLC, rev. $126.
· Peter Hilton to Jeffrey Hall, rev. $398.
· George Dixon Jr. to Joseph Moschler Jr., rev. $280.
· Theodore Wishousky to Beachrental One LLC, rev. $92.
· Robert MacArthur Jr. to Thomas Pusateri, rev. $4,260.
· Jason Gaskill to Ryan Mclendon, rev. $440.
· Ogden Johnson to Russell Struyk Jr., rev. $520.
· W.D. Mills Jr. to Jacob Turner, rev. $510.
· Streamline Developers LLC to William Beyer, rev. $676.
· Margo Reels to Beaufort Flats LLC, rev. $270.
· The Baugus Family LLC to Jerry Davis, rev. $300.
· Old Seaport Development LLC to Mark Krogulski, rev. $450.
· Randy Lawrence to Oliver Block Jr., rev. $50.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Stephen Morton, rev. $945.
· Harrell Woolard to Eric Tewksbury, rev. $400.
· Scott Hubbard to South of the Fork Properties LLC, rev. $954.
· Yoshiko Wardlow to William Russell III, rev. $160.
· Patrick Morgante to Mark Renaud, rev. $940.
Merrimon Township
· John Soles to KGE Holdings LLC, rev. $110.
· Cole Smith to Patrick Johnson, rev. $310.
· Brenda Errico to Jeffrey Peikert, rev. $1,260.
· Mark Senior to Kenneth Jones, rev. $290.
Straits Township
· Gerald Sullivan to David Grimes, rev. $630.
· Kelly Styron to Mitchell Dixon, rev. $90.
· Donald Orcutt to Maria Costa, rev. $84.
· William Haas to Michael Smith, rev. $600.
· Dohn Broadwell Jr. to Nicole Kornegay, rev. $110.
· Dohn Broadwell Jr. to Corey Jacobs, rev. $384.
Harkers Island Township
· Roger Nelson to Jeremy Hulen, rev. $80.
· Roger Nelson to Thomas Gibbings, rev. $50.
· Terry Dedmon to Price’s Business Real Estate Company LLC, rev. $750.
· Bruce Hill to Dwayne Rawlins, rev. $580.
· John Kirk to Donna Hayes, rev. $320.
Marshallberg Township
· Kevin McGinn to Markus Steiner, rev. $358.
Smyrna Township
· Steven Beacham to Matthew Maulshagen, rev. $230.
· Jerry Henderson to James Christian, rev. $70.
Atlantic Township
· Patricia Mason to Jean DeMartino, rev. $90.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
· Joseph Roper to Leslie Batman.
· Zachary Ray to Danielle Powell.
· Jacob Johnson to Kaitlin to Glanden.
· Charles Willis to Robyn Wilson.
· Richard Cassar to Ashley Boone.
· Christen Hammock to Zachary Jones.
· Timothy Lawrence to Felicia Lawrence.
· Scout Hayes to Almee Jane Gamboa.
· Kaitlin Rhodes to Patrick McMahon.
· Ricardo Tirado to Malia Redzinski.
· Christian Fay to Kayla Lee.
· Kaitlyn Watts to Johnathan Williamson.
· Patrick Milchling to Kara Stuart.
· John Reeves to Laura Allen.
· Gary Newton III to Alyssa Melvin.
· Ramiro Collazo to Andrea Torres.
· David Colon Dominguez to Angela Melendez Mondantez.
· Carl Martin to Dawn Baker.
· Joshua Bachand to Amanda Jessen.
· Jonathan Piner to Erin Nyberg.
· Tyler Walton to Katherine Hall.
· Albert Beaujean to Jean Pearce.
· Zachary Nelson to Lela Sharp.
· Edwin Cannon to Ashley-Nicole Russell.
· Toni Dabbs to Patrick Hill.
· Adrian Cooksy to Caitlin Ho.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
· Lynn and Bruce McBride.
· Melissa and Jay Johnson.
· Brandy Walley and Jose Balanzar.
· Andrea and Randy Goodwin.
· Glenwood and Karen Riggs.
· Michael and Jeanine Norman.
· Brenton and Catherine Griffin.
· Charles Clise Jr. to Susanna Clise.
· Robyn and Thomas Wilson.
· Fawn and Brandon Duff.
· Ramie and Jonathan Martin.
· Daniel and Amanda Ohmer.
· Lindsey and Clinton Cubbedge.
· Kevin Gault and Ronda Whitehead.
· Chavis Raynor and Thelma Calhoun.
· Joshua and Barbara Bachand.
· Brandon and Rebecca Dalton.
· Bobby Garris and Melinda Garris.
· Sarah Kearney and Michael Davis.
· Kelli and William Lawrence.
· Patricia Gilliland and Aaron Brown.
· Robert Pate II and Tracy Pate.
