NEW BERN — Carteret County residents and others with an interest in wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands have an opportunity to provide input to state managers on proposed regulations.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has opened the public comment period for proposed changes to agency regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2021-22 seasons. The comment period will be open through Monday, Feb. 1.
Comments may be submitted online at ncpaws.org/PAWS/WRC/PublicComments/PublicComments.aspx. Comments may also be sent by email to regulations@ncwildlife.org. The email must include the sender’s name, phone number and mailing address. Comments may also be sent by regular mail to Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.
The public can also provide comments at one of the public hearings the commission will conduct in January. For the coastal region, which includes Carteret County, a public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the Craven County Courthouse at 302 Broad St. in New Bern.
Additional information is available at the website ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.