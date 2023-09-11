MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is developing Amendment 5 to the N.C. Eastern Oyster Fishery Management Plan (FMP) and Amendment 3 to the N.C. Hard Clam FMP.
The division will hold a public scoping period Sept. 11-22 to solicit input on potential management strategies for the upcoming amendments and discuss stakeholder priorities. Scoping is the best opportunity for the public to inform the development of the plans.
The local meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the fisheries division’s central office at 5285 Highway 70 in Morehead City. Those who wish to view the meeting online can do so by going to: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/wbxmjs/joinservice/sites/ncdenrits/meeting/download/d1354402c9824aea91e8f31b34316d8b?siteurl=ncdenrits&MTID=m5267f5257239ec4637af051cd68ccb9c.
A scoping document outlining potential management strategies for both amendments can be found on the division website under Shellfish Information Eastern Oyster Amendment 5 and Hard Clam Amendment 3. Stock assessments are not available for these species due to data limitations.
A potential management strategy for both amendments could address data gaps pertaining to recreational effort and catch. Management strategies under consideration for Eastern Oyster Amendment 5 are divided by reef type (intertidal and subtidal reefs) and reef location (Pamlico Sound and Southern). Management strategies under consideration for Hard Clam Amendment 3 pertain to mechanical harvest and maintenance dredging.
Beginning Sept. 11, the public will be able to provide feedback through an Eastern Oyster online form and a Hard Clam online form available on the division’s shellfish page or by submitting written comments through the mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 22.
In 2021, commercial watermen landed 1.2 million pounds of oyster meats worth $6.9 million. That same year, they landed about 81,000 pounds of hard clam meats worth about $905,000 pounds.
Oyster meat landings have been on the rise in recent years while hard clam meat landings have been declining steadily.
Other scoping meetings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Manteo, Sept. 18 in Washington and Sept. 19 in Wilmington. These sessions will not be available online.
During the meetings, division staff will give a short presentation, and then the public will have the opportunity to provide comments. Following the public comment period, attendees will get time to discuss subject matter insights or concerns directly with species leads. Stakeholder comments, insight and concerns will be considered in developing management strategies and management measures in Eastern Oyster Amendment 5 and Hard Clam Amendment 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.