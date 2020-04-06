NEWPORT — Local meteorologists are calling for thunderstorms Monday afternoon through Monday night.
Meteorologists at the local National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing at 3:30 p.m. According to the briefing, Carteret County is at marginal risk (1 on a scale from 1-5) for severe weather through early Monday night.
NWS Warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said the office is watching two areas as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.
“The first area is south of New Bern, near places like Havelock, (Marine Corps Air Station) Cherry Point and Morehead City, where thunderstorms have popped up along the sea breeze,” he said. “With the flow aloft pushing these storms back toward the coast, these areas near and south of Highway 17 will be at risk (for) the next few hours.”
The second area being watched is a broken line of showers from west of Wallace to just northwest of Williamston. Mr. Heden said this line is also moving toward the coast, and may affect the entire area between 4 p.m. and midnight.
“Most will see some brief heavy rain,” Mr. Heden said, “but in the stronger storms, lightning, strong winds and small hail can’t be ruled out.”
The latest forecasts, warnings, outlooks and more from the local NWS office are available online at website weather.gov/mhx/.
Mr. Heden said the NWS doesn’t usually send out updates during marginal risk periods. However, he said given the higher amount of people that have been seen outside, the Newport office staff wanted to warn residents and visitors.
“The main threats are strong winds, some lighting and small hail,” he said.
