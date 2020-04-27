CARTERET COUNTY – Effective Monday, Carteret County has reopened all county-maintained beach accesses, including the Salter Path, Radio Island and Harkers Island accesses.
In a Monday release, the county said while enjoying the beach, residents should continue to practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Residents should also review rip current risk and surf advisories prior to going to the beach.
Anyone with questions regarding Carteret County COVID-19 information, please contact the citizen inquiry line at 252-726-7060, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
