Carteret County Health Department reports administering nearly 4,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Health Department Nursing Director Kim Davis said as of Monday, her department has administered 4,198 first and second doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and she expects that number to quickly climb thanks to vaccine becoming more available.
“This does not include any other doses that have come to other providers in the county,” she said during the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting Monday. “We are seeing more vaccine come into our county. We are also seeing more providers and pharmacies enrolling to be able to get vaccine and distribute to the community.”
She added that as of Monday, the county is no longer creating waiting lists for vaccinations, but instead setting up appointments. She said everyone who was previously on the waiting list has been called.
“We continue to call those who have not answered or responded for COVID vaccine appointments,” she said.
Officials are currently vaccinating those in groups 1-3. They include health care workers, long-term care staff/residents, individuals 65 and older and frontline essential workers.
Beginning Wednesday, March 24, people in Group 4, which includes those who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk and people who live in additional congregate settings, will be eligible.
“This population consists of anyone with conditions that have been identified by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as being at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness and anyone who is living in congregate or close group living settings who is not already vaccinated,” Ms. Davis said. “This includes the homeless or people living in a homeless shelter, people in a correctional facility, such as jail or prison, and certain group home settings.”
Group 4 also includes those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with neurologic conditions, such as dementia and schizophrenia.
Ms. Davis said beginning Monday, there will be a scheduling feature added to the state system to allow anyone who wants to schedule a vaccine appointment to be able to do so from the “Find Your Spot, Take Your Shot” website.
“Anyone who has an email address or a mobile phone that accepts SMS texts will be able to schedule through this updated feature. The recipients will be able to find an available location and date that works for them and make their own appointment,” she said. “It will also allow them to see which vaccine they will be receiving, based on availability.”
This will be in addition to being able to schedule an appointment through the county’s vaccination phone system.
In an effort to reach more remote areas of the county, Ms. Davis said, “Our health education team is trained to provide Vaccine 101 trainings to community leaders in historically marginalized populations to build trust in the community. Presentations were provided to Veneer Technologies, a big employer of historically marginalized populations, and Faith Tabernacle of Praise, a predominantly African American church in Beaufort.”
With the health department’s staff focused on COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing, Ms. Davis said the department’s clinic continues to have modified appointment schedules for other services.
“We are trying to schedule other appointments when we aren’t tied up with COVID services,” she said. “We are getting more and more calls from people who need other services.”
Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said she was recently notified the health department is receiving $209,913 through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 to assist with COVID-19 vaccination planning and mass vaccination efforts.
The funds will be used for salaries and supplies.
“It takes a tremendous amount of staff to keep going out to vaccination clinics on top of their other duties,” Ms. Holman said.
She thanked health department and county Department of Social Services staff for their continued efforts in providing weekly vaccination clinics at Kmart, as well as testing and other services. She added that volunteers are welcome to assist with clinics.
“We can always use volunteers. We continue to use the same ones and they can get burned out,” she said. “Sometimes we’re doing two and three clinics a week and it can be a long day.”
Those interested in volunteering can email volunteers@carteretcountync.gov.
Those in eligible groups interested in setting up a vaccination appointment can call 252-728-8550, option 2, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For a detailed list of each group, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.