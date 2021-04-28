Mission sets food giveaway
Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City will hold a food giveaway from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. All are welcome.
Town to host fire truck dedication
The town of Beaufort will dedicate its new ladder truck during a formal ceremony Saturday.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. at the Beaufort Fire Department, located at 506 Live Oak St. The event will be outside and is open to the public. In a notice, officials said the town will follow all public health restrictions and mandated guidelines for gatherings.
A quorum of town commissioners may be in attendance.
Town board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will meet for a second monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle. Interested participants may join the meeting online via Zoom; a link will be available at the town website, townofpks.com.
