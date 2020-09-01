Family of rip current victim visits Emerald Isle to reflect, encourage ocean safety

EMERALD ISLE — John and Suzi Merical of Wake Forest visited Emerald Isle Sunday for the third time since their 17-year-old daughter, Paige, drowned with a close friend in an ocean rip current April 19, 2018.
With the permission of owner Mike Stanley, they set up outside the entrance to the pier house of Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier, a big photo of Paige and her friend, Ian Lewis, on the wall behind them and a table in front of them stacked with bright rip current safety T-shirts for sale.
Later in the day they planned to visit the site where Wake Forest High School students Paige and Ian, 18, drowned, just a couple miles west.
“For some reason, this time was the toughest” drive to Emerald Isle, Ms. Merical said. “We took the same route Paige and Ian drove to get here that day. I was thinking, it was the last time Paige drove, the last time she was laughing and having fun. She was so excited to be going to Emerald Isle with Ian.”
It was also the same route the ambulance took to transport her to a hospital in Greenville, where several days after the ocean incident, her parents made the excruciating decision to remove Paige from life support because her brain was so damaged from prolonged lack of oxygen before she was pulled from the ocean.
“We’re getting by the best we can,” Mr. Merical said. “This whole week has been very hard.”
The Mericals talk to anyone who engages them. The yellow, green and pink T-shirts, $20 apiece, help finance their life mission, which is to travel to beaches around the Southeast and urge people to use flotation devices when in the ocean and, when caught in a rip current without one, to float, not fight.
It’s a message they believe is getting through, because they’ve head from people who have told them they’ve escaped the deadly currents by following the advice. Recently, for example, a woman Ms. Merical taught 38 years ago in elementary school shared a similar story.
“She was in Ormond Beach, Florida, in the ocean with her grandchildren,” Ms. Merical recalled. “They all got caught in a rip current. When it happened, she said, an interview we did on TV came to her and she didn’t fight the rip. They all floated out and walked back to the beach. She told me if she hadn’t seen that interview, they’d probably all be dead.”
Altogether, Ms. Merical said Sunday, they’ve heard from 10 people who say the message likely saved them. It there are 10 they know of, they’re sure there are more.
“It helps,” Mr. Merical said. “It helps to stay busy doing this, too. But it’s tough.”
Paige was also a big supporter of organ donation, and that’s part of the Mericals’ message on their trips, too. Paige saved two people, with her organs, one in Tennessee and one in Virginia. One received Paige’s liver, the other a kidney and pancreas. The Mericals stay in touch with them. Mr. Merical said that helps with the pain, too.
But talking to those recipients is bittersweet for all.
“There seems to a certain amount of guilt they feel, that someone had to die so they could live,” John said.
The Mericals also stay in touch with Ian’s parents.
It’s amazing, Ms. Merical said, how receptive people are.
“So many people know the story,” she said. “They’ve seen it on TV and read it in newspapers and they are very appreciative. We’re very happy to talk. We don’t want anyone else to have to go through the pain and horror we’ve gone through.”
The Mericals say Emerald Isle has improved ocean safety, hiring additional lifeguards and deploying them on the beach earlier in the spring. The town also flies more ocean-condition flags on the beach, and earlier in the spring. Red means high risk and stay out of the water without a flotation device, and yellow means conditions are normal but be cautious.
Red flags flew Saturday in Emerald Isle, yellow Sunday.
“There weren’t any flags flying where Paige and Ian were on April 19,” Mr. Merical said. “But a lot has changed. We heard on the radio yesterday there was a high risk of rip currents. You didn’t hear that much before.”
