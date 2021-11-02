BOGUE — After four months of an empty chair at town council meetings, Bogue councilmen expect to pick a successor to the late Herbert Page at their Monday, Nov. 22 meeting in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
Mayor Bobby O’Chat said Monday two people have applied to the council to be picked for the post to replace Mr. Page, a founding father of the town who died in June at age 84.
The two are John Dale, a contractor, and Mike Crose, who works for First Citizens Bank, according to the mayor.
Mr. Dale is running for a seat on the town council already, opposing incumbents Charlie Wilton and David Padgett, who are seeking reelection to the board which represents the smallest town in western Carteret County. Municipal election day is Tuesday.
Mayor O’Chat said the panel has been in no hurry to replace Mr. Page, since the town rarely faces any controversy and almost always votes unanimously. However, he said Monday, “We need to go ahead and get this done and move on.”
If Mr. Dale ousts one of the incumbents in the Tuesday election, he would be on the council. If he loses, however, it would be between him and Mr. Crouse, thus far, for the seat open because of Mr. Page’s death.
Mayor O’Chat also said the board delayed its decision to see how the election will shake out.
The council, at its Nov. 22 meeting, will give each individual in consideration a chance to speak, then ask them questions before making a decision.
Mayor O’Chat expressed no preference Monday.
“They are both fine gentlemen,” he said.
Bogue was chartered by the N.C. General Assembly in 1995 after Mr. Page and others grew concerned about the largely rural area that dates back to the 1700s possibly being annexed by Cape Carteret, which now shares a border with the Bogue. Residents of the longtime farming and fishing community along Highway 24 that is now Bogue didn’t want the increased taxes that would have been imposed by Cape Carteret in addition to the county taxes they were already paying and didn’t want to risk losing the rural character of the community.
Since Bogue formed in 1995, it has maintained a property tax rate of 5 cents per $100 of assessed value, the lowest a municipality is allowed by the state.
Mr. Page’s term on the council expires Friday, Dec. 31, 2023.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.