OTWAY - The Down East Public Library in Otway has planted the seeds of sustainability with its latest offering: a seed library.
Gardeners with green thumbs may now borrow and exchange seeds for free from the library, promoting locally adapted agriculture and diversity in plant species.
This new initiative is the first of its kind in Carteret County and has already sprouted interest among the community.
On Friday evening, April 14, a presentation by Community Garden Manager Josie Walker kicked off the initiative with a discussion on what a "seed library" is and how to properly harvest and store seeds of various crops.
"This project is created with help from the the U.S. Food Sovereignty Alliance, which is a bunch of different groups that got together to work so we don't have to depend on companies to feed us and supply us with seeds," Walker said. "It's a problem in many places where people are not allowed to take care of themself. I don't know why we haven't been doing this all along. You check out books ... why not seeds?"
The seed library will work on a borrowing system where patrons can check out seeds to grow in their own gardens and return harvested seeds at the end of the growing season.
The library also offers educational resources and workshops on seed saving, plant breeding and sustainable agriculture practices.
"The seed library works on the honor system, but it would be beneficial for us to track what are people growing, what they want, what are they donating," said Carteret County Library Assistant Rebecka Keeter. "We can also keep an inventory available so you can easily find what you want or make requests. We have a lot of seeds, some have been purchased and some have been donated. We really just want to make seeds available to the public without people having to buy them."
Keeter explained the library has hosted a seed bank before, but it did not survive the passage of time for unknown reasons.
Now that self-reliance and sustainability is again at the forefront of the public's imagination, Keeter wanted to reboot the seed library complemented with education and peer support.
"We're interested in heading towards those kinds of locally adapted, heritage heirloom seeds people grow in this area," Keeter said. "They've proven over time to do well here and are already adapted to the environment, soil and pests. We end up with a better crop because of it."
The Down East Public Library has partnered with local gardening groups and community organizations to establish the first seed offerings.
The library plans to expand the collection of seeds available and hopes to host additional programming in the future.
"Anybody that wants to donate open pollinated, non-GMO seeds of local varieties, we are interested in that," Keeter said. "We are also interested in just bringing the community together. If you're already talking to your friends about exchanging seeds anyway, why not spread it around a little?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.