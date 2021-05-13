CAPE CARTERET — A woman escaped without injury after her house at 135 Bayshore Drive in Cape Carteret was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.
Western Carteret Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Michael Penuel said his department was dispatched at 8:17 p.m. to the home, which was fully engulfed in flames.
“About 75 percent of the house was damaged,” Assistant Chief Penuel said. “The woman did get out safely. It took us about an hour to knock down the fire.”
The house was deemed a total loss, and Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis is currently investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.
The assistant chief said he did not have the name of the homeowner, but the county’s mapping system lists Jerry Johnson as the owner of 135 Bayshore Drive.
Departments responding to the fire call also included Emerald Isle, Swansboro, Broad and Gales Creek and Maysville.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.