After state compromise, education board to consider daily in-person instruction for middle, high school students

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday in the school system’s central office to consider transitioning middle and high schools back to full-time, in-person instruction.
The move from Plan B to Plan A is contingent on the ratification of Senate Bill 220, announced Wednesday.
The meeting was called after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders announced compromise legislation that will give school districts two options for middle and high schools.
They can either adhere to Plan B, which has students separated by at least 6 feet and limiting in-person instruction to just a couple days of week due to space constraints or move to five days a week like county elementary schools are already doing.
“Our goal is to have all of our kids in school full time as soon as possible,” County BOE Chairperson Clark Jenkins said Wednesday afternoon.
The new bill, largely negotiated by Gov. Cooper and Senate Republicans and expected to receive its first votes later Wednesday, would require all K-5 schools hold classes five days a week with no need for physical distancing. That is already being done in Carteret County schools.
The agreement, announced in a bipartisan news conference Wednesday, comes nearly two weeks after Gov. Cooper vetoed a GOP bill that would have mandated all districts reopen with at least partial in-person instruction.
Gov. Cooper said that measure would have kept state and local officials from pulling back classroom teaching should there be unexpected coronavirus outbreaks. Republicans countered that students were suffering academic and behavioral problems in districts that had not returned to in-person learning, as well as those attending under the combination of virtual and in-person learning.
More school districts are returning now to some form of in-person instruction as case counts fall and teachers receive vaccinations, but lawmakers said a requirement was necessary.
Carteret County is conducting a vaccination clinic Friday for school personnel.
Gov. Cooper, who had strongly urged districts in recent weeks to return students to the classrooms, said Wednesday the agreement will “get all students in schools safely and surely.”
Mr. Jenkins said he was looking forward to that.
“I am just tickled pink for the kids of our county. When the ABC Collaborative came out with the scientific data that it was safe for teachers and kids to be back in school, many in our community began working in earnest in the goal of getting our kids back in school,” he said.
He further thanked all those who have reached out to legislators.
“The love, heart and soul poured into fighting for our children has been a collective and, finally, fruitful effort,” Mr. Jenkins said.
Croatan High School parent Christine Hanks, who has lobbied legislators to get all students back in classrooms, said she, too, is excited to see the compromise agreement reached.
“I am so happy and looking forward to finally getting our students back in classrooms where they belong,” she said.
State school guidance already allows middle and high schools to operate under Plan B. Districts would have to notify state officials when grades 6-12 move to daily instruction without physical distancing. The governor could scale back in-person instruction in specific districts if deemed necessary.
Senate leader Phil Berger, a Rockingham County Republican, said the legislation was a “fair compromise that returns many students to full-time, in-person instruction.”
Gov. Cooper and Sen. Berger said separately Tuesday talks were happening about finding a resolution to the vetoed bill. The Senate fell just one vote short last week of the chamber overriding Gov. Cooper’s veto. The GOP was prepared to apply pressure on a Democratic senator who had co-sponsored the vetoed legislation, but was absent for the override vote.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
