NWS forecasts strong winds, minor flooding from cold front

NEWPORT — Local meteorologists are forecasting strong winds and minor coastal flooding Friday night into early Saturday.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a brief Friday morning, forecasting strong winds and minor coastal flooding due to a strong cold front expected to move through eastern North Carolina Friday night.
The NWS said a wind advisory is in effect as of Friday morning for the Outer Banks and eastern Carteret County Friday night through early Saturday. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect as of Friday morning for the sound side of the Outer Banks, with impacts expected from Hatteras Island north to Duck, including Roanoke Island.
The NWS forecasts gusty southwest winds Friday afternoon, becoming west to northwest winds Friday night. For Carteret County, gusts are forecast at 35-40 mph.
Minor coastal flooding is also possible along the sound side of the Outer Banks. The NWS forecasts 1-2 feet of inundation above ground level Friday night.
The NWS Newport office provides forecasts, outlooks, watches, warnings and more on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
