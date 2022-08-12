EMERALD ISLE — Although Emerald Isle commissioners are on record as opposing clearing in McLean-Spell Park, there’s still a good chance a long-discussed dog park can eventually be constructed there.
“A dog park could be built within the tree canopy of McLean-Spell Park, utilizing the existing topography and providing shade for both pets and pet owners,” Town Manager Matt Zapp said in response to questions.
Commissioners during their Aug. 9 meeting said they opposed clearing within the 30-acre park along Archers Creek after Zapp presented the results of a month-long online survey that showed an overwhelming majority of more than 1,200 respondents wanted no development in the park.
The board’s monthly session was in its meeting room beside the police department.
“No bulldozing and no cutting,” Commissioner Jim Normile said during the session, and the other four commissioners made similar statements.
Zapp said Thursday that Summit Engineering and Design of Hillsborough – the company the town hired to develop a master plan for the park – will create three concept drawings for limited development of the park, including signage, enhancement of the trails with benches, picnic areas and dog park placement park options.
Commissioners mentioned all those things specifically, except the dog park, during their comments in the meeting, and ultimately it will be up to them to decide what happens.
Summit is expected to deliver concept sketches for the park and a cost estimate to the town in September, and a final report is to be submitted by the end of November.
Some town residents have for many years expressed a desire for a dog park, and that was one of most cited items in the online survey Summit did for the town.
The town has had a volunteer dog park committee for several years, and it has been seeking donations for construction of the park.
Zapp said Thursday $14,553 have been raised via donations, and the last estimate for construction cost for a dog park was $52,000, although “actual construction pricing is dependent upon design layout and current material costs.”
He added the town has $45,446 earmarked for park improvements, which could include the dog park.
The town bought the 30-acre property, which was then zoned for multifamily residential development, for $3 million in 2017, with the idea of protecting it from development and to maintain water quality in Archers Creek, a tributary of Bogue Sound.
Money for the purchase came from the town through an internal loan, the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund, the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and the U.S. Department of Defense, which was interested in precluding dense development in the flight path of plans that come and go from Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip and training facility for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
The park, behind the town police department and recreation building, is still in its natural state and popular because of its network of walking trails.
