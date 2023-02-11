PELETIER — On the advice of Town Attorney Brett DeSelms, town commissioners during their meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, delayed action on fining the owner of Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway for allegedly violating an ordinance that regulates when drivers can practice at the track.
The board met in the town hall off Highway 58.
During the board’s January meeting, Peletier’s part-time code enforcement officer Lt. Kris Jensen of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office told the board he had cited the track owner Bob Lowery for allowing practice on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The ordinance states that, “During the week prior to a scheduled race, all practice shall be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. All lights that shine off the premises of the racetrack property shall be turned off no later than 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10:30 p.m. on Fridays.”
It adds that, “During non-race weeks, any and all practice shall be held on Wednesday of each week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all lights that shine off the premises of the racetrack shall be turned off by 8 p.m.”
During the board’s January meeting, Lt. Jensen said he had received three phone calls complaining about loud noise from the track. He said he went to the track at about 4 p.m. and taped the ongoing activity.
Jensen, during the January meeting, told commissioners the fine for allowing race practices during prohibited days is $500 per minute. But although he said it was obvious practice was going on for much longer, he only taped two minutes, so he proposed a $1,000 fine.
Lt. Jensen also said he drove his motorcycle to the track to investigate the complaints and could hear the race cars over his motorcycle engine from a long way from the track.
In the January meeting, Lt. Jensen said he handed Lowery a copy of the civil citation. He also said he mailed the track owner a copy of the violation notice, and that after he told a track employee to shut down the practice, it was shut down, only to resume a little later.
During the Feb. 6 meeting, DeSelms said Lowery intends to fight the fine and he recommended the board delay action until its March meeting so Lowery’s attorney, Steve Weeks, can be present.
Weeks, on Jan. 23, sent Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers, a letter.
“Please be advised that our law firm represents Mr. Bobby Lowery regarding the Notice of Ordinance Violation,” it stated. “We are hereby notifying the Town of Peletier with 14 days of the service of said violation on Mr. Lowery that Mr. Lowery desires to contest this violation. Please advise of the time and date with which Mr. Lowery may be heard.”
Thursday, Lowery said he was disappointed that neither he nor Weeks had been notified that the issue would be discussed at all during the Peletier board’s meeting Monday night.
He said he felt “targeted” by a couple members of the town board.
“We do a lot for the community,” Lowery said. “We bring in a lot of people to the businesses in Peletier, but also in Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret and Cedar Point and Swansboro and Morehead City. We just want to be treated fair, like any other business, to be given the opportunity to do what we do on a normal schedule.”
Lowery said the town’s imposed practice schedule isn’t fair and that they have adhered to the provision in the ordinance that requires that all races must end by 11 p.m. He also said that during practice time, only one car is allowed on the track at a given time.
Peletier commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt the racetrack regulations in November 2020 after complaints about a few races lasting late into night and about loud noise during practices. It was an amendment to an existing outdoor entertainment ordinance and applies to the current racetrack and any others that might be built in town.
Watson opened the track Sept. 6, 2015. He died in 2018 at age of 66, and Lowery became the owner.
