Light snowfall, freezing temperatures forecast for Carteret County this weekend

NEWPORT — More winter weather may be on its way to Carteret County, but local meteorologists say it may only be a bit of snow Friday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued a briefing Thursday morning, the latest available, announcing that a winter storm watch has been issued for Friday night into Saturday for northeastern counties on the North Carolina coast. However, Carteret County isn’t under a storm watch as of Thursday morning.
While NWS meteorologists forecast rain transitioning to snow during this period, they’re forecasting less than an inch of accumulation.
“There’s still an unusually large range of possible accumulation amounts, but we continue to hone in on the most likely amounts,” the NWS said in its Thursday briefing.
NWS meteorologists forecast the precipitation will end by 1 p.m. Saturday. However, temperatures are expected to drop to well below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning, with Carteret County’s low temperatures forecast between 16-22 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Any wet surfaces will freeze,” the weather service said, “with black ice likely.”
The forecast storm comes about one week after a significant ice storm came through Carteret County, which resulted in varying amounts of ice accumulation. However, NWS meteorologist Ryan Ellis said Thursday the storm forecast for this weekend will be “completely different” from the previous storm.
“This is going to be primarily rain, snow or a mix of the two,” Mr. Ellis said. He went on to say while there may be some patches of black ice in Carteret County late Saturday into early Sunday, the weather service doesn’t forecast significant ice accumulation for the county.
Strong north-to-northeast winds are possible Saturday morning, which may result in a few power outages. For Carteret County, the highest forecast for wind gusts range from 31-37 mph, which may bring 1-2 feet of coastal flooding to low-lying soundside areas around Cedar Island.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.